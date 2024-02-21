Did Kevin Costner And Christine Baumgartner Finalize Their Divorce? Find Out If Couple's Marriage Is Officially Over

Kevin Costner and his ex-wife Christine have officially finalized their divorce. According to court documents obtained by People on Tuesday, their marriage was terminated by the court on Friday, February 16.

The Yellowstone actor and his wife had already agreed to retain the joint custody of their three children back in September.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner close their divorce filing

Costner, 69, and Baumgartner, 49, have ultimately resolved their acrimonious divorce proceedings following Baumgartner's submission of court documents seeking exemption from a mandatory co-parenting course in a Santa Barbara, California court. The former couple have three children together, sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 15, and daughter, Grace, 13.

Christine had initiated to end their 18-year-old marriage on May 1, 2023, stating April 11 as the date of separation in the divorce filing.

A spokesperson for Costner said back then, “It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action.”

The statement added, “We ask that his, Christine’s, and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”

Chirtsine’s May divorce filing was followed by multiple court appearances for the couple until September 2023, when both parties collectively sorted out several issues including child support.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Complete Timeline Of Kevin Costner And Christine Baumgartner's Divorce Drama Explored As Former Couple Finalizes Divorce

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner - Their Story

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner first met in 1996 at a golf course while the former was rehearsing for his romantic comedy film Tin Cup. The pair began dating sometime after reconnecting at a restaurant in 1998 and tied the knot in 2004 at Costner’s 160-acre ranch, The Dunbar, in Aspen, Colorado.

This was the actor’s second marriage. He had previously been married to Cindy Silvia for 16 years, before their divorce in 1994. The former couple too share three children. In between his first and second marriages, Costner was briefly involved with Bridget Rooney, with whom he shares a 27-year-old son Liam.

Costner will next be seen in Horizon: An American Saga. The film is scheduled for a June 28, 2024 release.

ALSO READ: Former Playboy Model Zoe Gregory Claims Justin Timberlake Cheated On Cameron Diaz With Her, Recalls Alleged Encounter At Playboy Mansion