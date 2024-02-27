Horizon: An American Saga Trailer; Everything We Know About Kevin Costner's 4-Movie Western Saga So Far

If you are into epic tales that surround history, and if you are a big fan of what Mel Gibson did in The Patriot, Kevin Costner is here to take you through a much more precise journey around the Civil War.

A promising Western epic that shows the world 15 years before and after the Civil War expansion is what Horizon: An American Saga all about.

Kevin Costner and Horizon: An American Saga

With everything in the movie being about history, this project has been a long-due passion movie for Kevin Costner. The film isn't just starring the Waterworld actor but in fact, he has also directed the movie as well as co-written it.

Although, the movie intends to be a four-part event, Horizon: An American Saga itself is a two-part film. The first two chapters of the aforementioned movie will be released within a span of two months, with an aim to turn the American epic into a grand and cinematic event.

As per the synopsis hinted by Warner Bros., the film “explores the lure of the Old West and how it was won — and lost — through the blood, sweat and tears of many."

The studio even expressed that the ambitious project of Kevin Costner will portray the four years of the Civil War from 1861 to 1865. Further explaining the plot, Warner Bros. stated that the audience would be wowed as they will be taken on an adventure where “families, friends and foes” are all together “attempting to discover what it truly means to be the United States of America."

During a virtual event, that discussed the trailer, Kevin Costner spoke about his perspective of the movie. The Hidden Figures star said, "When you realize the country's bigger and farther than anyone ever dreamed, it is about the horizon, because everybody is looking for something even today in the relationships and what's going on at work, they're looking for room, they're looking for fresh air. And our 200-year march across this country was no different."

Why the Horizon Series Is Special for Kevin Costner?

Costner aims to portray the real emotions of people during that time of American history when the whole nation was at war. Explaining his goals, the Dances with Wolves actor spoke of his ancestors who went to the West, marching across the country, even at the time when 'there was a great injustice'.

The movie marks a return of Costner since the last time he directed Open Range in the year 2003. In 1990, when the 69-year-old actor directed Dances with Wolves, it won seven Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Director.

In Horizon, the Yellowstone actor is starring alongside a mindblowing list of actors which includes Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone, Danny Huston, Michael Rooker, Will Patton, Luke Wilson, Isabelle Fuhrman, Jamie Campbell Bower, Giovanni Ribisi, and even more.

The first chapter of Horizon: An American Saga is set to release in theaters on June 28, 2024, while the second chapter will be released on 16 August of this year.

