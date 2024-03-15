Did Khloe Kardashian Edit Her New Photo? Netizens Online Think So

The 39-year-old co-founder of Good American shared a photo of herself and her friend Erin Paxton, a production manager for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, on Instagram on Thursday. In the photo, Kardashian is seated on a couch facing the camera, and a beaming Paxton is leaning over. “Me and my Paxy PP,” she captioned the post. The reality TV star’s 310 million fans quickly called out her apparent appearance alteration in the comments section.

Khloe Kardashian Is Under Fire For Photoshopping

“One Instagram user said, “I love you, but please delete this before everyone wakes up. This is not your face.” “Khloe be so f–kin for real right now. Where’s your chin, girl,” another asked. “Uh, who is that supposed to be?” a third commented. Khloe Kardashian has not responded to the haters. Kardashian has received criticism on the internet for photoshopping herself many times before. Fans noted that the lines on the wall behind her were twisted. In October 2022, she was accused of altering her waist to make it smaller.

The Hulu star later tweeted, “Maybe my glam did, but I didn’t,” denying that she had ever posted the picture herself. “Additionally, could you help fix the curved lines at the back?” she added. A few months later, in March 2023, Khloe was compelled to remove a sexy photo she had posted to Instagram after followers saw more poor editing. Later, she shared identical pictures online without making the evident changes. The most well-known incident occurred in April 2022 when the former cast member of Revenge Body acknowledged that she had Photoshopped her daughter True into family portraits taken at Disneyland.

Advertisement

“Well, I messed this one up. Still, let’s move on to something else, Alrights!” she tweeted at the time. Internet trolls have even gone so far as to assert that Kardashian face-tuned her cat, claiming it looked like a doll in a post from February. One fan quipped, “Even the pets aren’t safe.” Another said, “First the kids, now the cat.” The “Kardashians” actress caused a stir the day before when she posted a happy birthday message on Instagram to her unfaithful ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The couple share two children, Tatum and True.

ALSO READ: Why Did Khloé Kardashian Not Attend 2024 People's Choice Awards? Find Out Reason Here

Khloe has addressed body image issues in the past

The creator of “Good American” just posted an Instagram carousel featuring her family’s Valentine’s Day festivities. Khloe discussed her reasons for retouching her photos in 2021, saying she has battled body image problems her entire life. In 2021, an unedited photo of the reality star surfaced online, and her team requested that the image be taken down. Later, she clarified the dispute on Instagram by writing, “The photo posted this week was beautiful.”

She said, “But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point and then shares it to the world you should have every right to ask for it not to be shared.”

Khloe stated, “In truth, the pressure, constant ridicule, and judgment my entire life to be perfect and meet others’ standards of how I should look has been too much to bear,” according to BuzzFeed.News. “It’s almost unbearable trying to live up to the impossible standards that the public have all set for me,” the reality star went on to say, “For over a decade now in photos, every single flaw and imperfection has been micro-analyzed and made fun of to the smallest detail, and I am reminded of them every day by the world.”

ALSO READ: Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian Don’t Think Odell Beckham Jr. Is Kim Kardashian’s ‘Mr. Right’ for THIS Reason