Source Reveals Khloe Kardashian Has Put Romance On Hold And Is Prioritizing Motherhood

Khloe Kardashian, 39, is putting romance aside to focus on her motherhood, as per US Weekly. The reality show star has always entertained with her appearance on The Kardashians.

Khloe Kardashian prioritizes motherhood

As per US Weekly, a source revealed that The Kardashian star will focus on her motherhood. The source said, “Khloé isn’t currently dating anyone; she is focused on being a mom and is very happy with that right now.”

The source added, “Khloé has a very small circle of friends and family and feels supported and happy; love isn’t on her mind at the moment.”

According to the outlet, Tristan Thompson, who shares 2 children, True, 6, and Tatum, 20 months old, with Khloe, was open to reviving his romance with her. But The Kardashians star kept turning down his attempts to rekindle their romance repeatedly. However, the reality star intends to amicably continue co-parenting with Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian on Tristan Thompson

As per US Weekly, the reality star told Tmrw magazine that it's very hard to be nice to someone that you are mad at. She said, “With me and Tristan, would it be really easy to never talk to him again and to just badmouth him or whatever? Of course. But it’s way harder to be nice.”

She added, “It’s way harder when you’re really mad at someone; it’s really hard to sit in their face in front of your kids and be like, ‘Hi!’”

She also said that it's not how she feels every day. She revealed that she has learned to take control of her feelings.

She added, “There were so many times that my feelings got control of me and I was impulsive and I tweeted something or posted something and things that you regret.” She expressed that she will never regret being a nice person.

