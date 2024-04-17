'My Baby': Khloé Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo Of Cuddling Toddler Son Tatum In Private Jet

Khloé Kardashian recently posted an adorable picture with her youngest Tatum. The mother-son duo cozied up in the sky as they posed for a picture. The Kardashian sister shares her son with ex Tristan Thompson.

This photo comes a few days after the Kardashian sister celebrated her daughter True’s 6th birthday. The Good American founder and Tristan welcomed their firstborn True in 2018. Check out all about the star's latest Instagram post below!

Khloé Kardashian’s picture with son Tatum

Khloé took to Instagram to post an adorable picture while posing with son Tatum. In the picture posted by the star, she can be spotted cuddling with her son Tatum, who cradled on her lap while on a private jet. Khloé sported a blue hoodie and cowboy hat in the photo. Tatum looked picture-perfect as he posed for the camera with a smile. The 1-year-old was seen wearing an adorable cream tracksuit. The caption that accompanied the picture read, “My Baby.”

Khloé's best friend Malaika Haqq lovingly commented, "Ohhh you two" on the picture. While a fan noted the resemblance and wrote, "He's your twin Khloe." A third one commented, "True is all Tristan & Tatum is all Kardashian."

Khloé shares her son Tatum with ex Tristan Thompson who is a renowned basketball player. The couple welcomed their son through surrogacy in July 2022.

True Kardashian’s 6th birthday

Khloé also shares her 6-year-old daughter True with ex Tristan Thomspon. True turned 6 on April 12 and Khole took the opportunity to write a heartfelt birthday wish for her daughter. "My baby girl is six today," she wrote in an Instagram story. "My sweet, silly but serious, sensitive but strong, kind, beautiful, loving little Tutu,” she added.

Khloé also posted a picture carousel of True on Instagram with a lengthy caption appreciating her daughter. The star spoke about how her daughter changed her life “forever.” The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star spoke about how strange it is to see your child grow older along with a throwback. In the picture, she could be seen holding a toddler True. “You love the amazing little person they are becoming. But at the same time you miss all the little versions of themselves. The little ones they used to be," she wrote.

Khloé and Tristan welcomed their firstborn in 2018.

