Did King Charles And Prince William Wish Prince Harry On His 40th Birthday Amid Ongoing Rift? Find Out Here

Prince Harry turned 40 on Sunday, and along with his well-wishers, King Charles and Prince William also extended their wishes to the former royal member. Taking to their respective Instagram accounts, Buckingham Palace, on behalf of the monarch, and Kensington Palace, for the Prince of Wales, shared a picture of Harry and wrote a sweet note in the caption.

The birthday wish from the royals marks the first time that the Duke of Sussex has been acknowledged on their social media accounts since his exit from the royal family.

The royal family's Instagram account shared a happy picture of the Duke in a public outing, and in the caption, they wrote, “Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!”

The Prince and Princess of Wales' account reposted the photo and penned a message that read, "Wishing a Happy 40th Birthday to the Duke of Sussex.” The family also shared their celebratory messages on the X account.

According to reports by People Magazine, Prince Harry will be having a private celebration in Montecino with his wife and children. Some of his friends from abroad could also join the family for the celebrations.

Meanwhile, it was highly unexpected for the Duke to receive birthday wishes from his father or brother due to the strained relationship with the duo for a few years. This is believed to have originated from Prince Harry's decision to step down from his royal duties and move to the United States with his wife, Meghan Markle. Moreover, a source close to Prince Harry also mentioned to the media portals that Charles has not connected with his younger son over the phone, nor has he reverted if the former royal wished to talk.

During his recent visit to the U.K. for his uncle Robert Fellowes’ funeral, Prince Harry had a brief encounter with his brother, who was also present. However, the tension was palpable as the brothers, despite being only five yards away, did not exchange a single word or even a nod of acknowledgment.

Since his controversial exit from the royal family, Prince Harry has had limited interactions with his brother. Their only meeting was at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, and even at King Charles’ coronation, the Duke was visibly seated apart from Prince William and his family, and it once again showed the physical distance that now exists between them.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and moved out of the palace to California with their children.

