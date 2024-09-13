'My Mission Is To...': Prince Harry Reflects On Turning 40

Prince Harry is embracing turning 40 years old as his birthday falls on September 15. In a recently released statement, he revealed truthfully spoke about embarking on this new decade of his life.

The Duke of Sussex gave a statement to BBC stating that when he turned 30, "I was anxious" but now he is “excited” to enter the fourth decade of his life. He added, “Whatever the age, my mission is to continue showing up and doing good in the world".

According to the publication, Prince Harry will celebrate it with his wife, Meghan Markle, and two children, Archie and Lilibet in California and then he will reportedly go on a break with a group of his close friends.

In the statement released by his spokesperson, the Duke of Sussex shared that becoming a dad of, “two incredibly kind and funny” children has given him a new outlook on life along with sharpening his focus in all of his work. He continued that becoming a father is one of the “greatest joys” for him and it has elevated his drive and commitment to making this world a good place.

According to the outlet, the last decade has been a challenging one for Prince Harry as it was entirely filled with changes. He turned 30 a year later after returning from his second tour in Afghanistan with the British Army.

The Duke of Sussex has reflected on this experience previously in his memoir and shared that he went through a not-so-good moment when he was back and went through periods of being lethargic and suffering from “panic attacks.” He had reportedly broken up with his former girlfriend Cressida Bonas a few months before his 30th birthday.

Since he married the Suits actress, in 2018, they both have been prime subjects of receiving hate and becoming the hot topic of headlines and multiple speculations that make rounds instantly online.

These were elevated especially after both of them stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to California to settle there and raise their family with one another.

