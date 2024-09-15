Happy Birthday Prince Harry: Revisiting His 10 Best Quotes As Duke Of Sussex Turns 40

Prince Harry has reshaped his place in the world, in contrast to many other royals who, as they proceed down the line of succession, gradually lose popularity. Over the years, Prince Harry has posted numerous frank, insightful, and relatable affirmations. These quotations demonstrate how Prince Harry has emerged as an improbable spark in the Royal Family's past. We've selected ten of Prince's greatest quotes in honor of his 40th birthday:

10) "Even if I was king, I would do my own shopping."

This short and lighthearted quote from the prince describes how doing some things gives him the sense of being more ordinary. In his memoir, he talks about going to the retail store very frequently.

9) "I was the shadow, the support, the Plan B. I was brought into the world in case something happened to Willy. I was summoned to provide backup, distraction, diversion and, if necessary, a spare part. Kidney, perhaps."

Prince Harry had thought about what it meant to be a "spare" for his brother, the heir apparent, for most of his life. He used the title for his jaw dropping memoir in 2023.

8) "My mother took a huge part in showing me an ordinary life, including taking me and my brother to see homeless people. Thank goodness I’m not completely cut off from reality. People would be amazed by the ordinary life William and I live."

Harry offered a unique point of view on the impact of Princess Diana in his life. When the prince was barely 12 years old in 1997, he tragically lost his mother. However, he treasured their time spent together and carried her teachings with him for the rest of his life, according to an interview with Newsweek.

7) "She liked horses, quite a lot and... treated me not unlike a young stallion. Quick ride, after which she’d smacked my rump and sent me off to graze. Among the many things about it that were wrong: It happened in a grassy field behind a busy pub."

When Prince Harry revealed details of his first experience at the age of sixteen, royal admirers were both excited and stunned. It was one of his memoir Spare's most memorable chapters; it was bold and humorous. It comes as no surprise that this comment attracted a lot of media attention when it came out.

6) "I wanted to hug her, though of course I didn’t... I never had done and couldn’t imagine any circumstance under which such an act might be sanctioned."

The passage, which Prince Harry penned for his book Spare, described the peculiar feeling of knowing that one's grandmother was such a significant historical figure. Both of them were always seen as having a strong bond, even though they hadn't actually hugged.

5) "So, my number: Twenty-five. It wasn’t a number that gave me any satisfaction. But neither was it a number that made me feel ashamed."

His book, Spare and this specific phrase caused a global stir. Many were shocked by words coming from the prince, who brought attention to the deaths of the enemies he had taken. Reaction to his portrayal of enemies as "chess pieces" was harsh, as seen by prominent Taliban members and military veterans who criticized what was perhaps one of his most problematic claims from his provocative book.

4) "I intuitively know what my mother would like me to do and want to progress with work she couldn’t complete."

As he got older, Prince Harry began to idolize his mother. With the prince of Lesotho, Harry founded the charity organization Sentebale in 2006 for the benefit of children in Lesotho who are HIV positive. Diana was deeply devoted about whatever work she did for people, and the word Sentebale (forget me not) pays gratitude towards her.

3) "You’ve got to have fun in life. Otherwise, wow - imagine life without fun."

Harry doesn't appear to regret having enjoyment when one is young, apart from his humanitarian efforts and his military service. As seen by the adventures in Las Vegas that made headlines around the world and his constant presence at parties in London.

2) "She was the villain, she was a third person in the marriage... and needed to rehabilitate her image. The need for her to rehabilitate her image… that made her dangerous because of the connections that she was forging within the British press."

Although the prince and his step mother previously appeared as close but in the interview with Andrew Cooper his comments about Camila were straight out blunt.

1) "My mother was chased to her death while she was in a relationship with someone who wasn’t white, and now look what’s happened. You wanna talk about history repeating itself, they're not gonna stop until she dies."

The striking statement was made by Prince Harry when he spoke with Oprah Winfrey once more on the Apple TV+ program The Me You Can't See. Harry made comparisons between the attention his mother received from paparazzi photographers because of her connection with Egyptian man Dodi Al-Fayed and the news media's response to him marrying Meghan, a Black woman.

