Did Lindsay Hubbard's Mystery Man Have A Cameo in Her Pregnancy Announcement Photos? Find Out

Lindsay Hubbard, a familiar face from the reality TV series Summer House, has some exciting news! She announced her pregnancy on July 4 via Instagram. Naturally, fans are eager to learn more about her mysterious boyfriend as per Bravo TV. Some observant followers even noticed a subtle hint about him in her announcement post.

Lindsay Hubbard's Instagram announcement with a twist

Lindsay posed for several photos during her Instagram reveal. One photo shows her cradling her baby bump and holding a pregnancy test. Another photo shows her in a cropped sweater tied at the top with a bow. The most intriguing image, however, is on the second to last slide.

Lindsay strikes the same pose in the cropped sweater, but there's a twist: another pair of hands is cradling her bump. These hands, presumably belonging to her boyfriend, are dressed in a blue striped button-down shirt with rolled-up sleeves and bracelets on both wrists.

Details about Lindsay Hubbard's relationship and baby

Lindsay hasn't publicly revealed her boyfriend's name, but she has revealed some information about their relationship. In an interview with PEOPLE, she revealed that her boyfriend is a doctor who works in biotech investment. Lindsay also mentioned that they had already decided on the gender of their baby and had begun discussing names.

"We're not telling anyone what we're having yet, but the second we found out we were like, 'Okay, let's talk about names,'" she told PEOPLE. "We already have one in mind, but we'll see if it sticks as the months go on."

Lindsay's relationship with her mystery boyfriend has an intriguing backstory. Lindsay revealed during an appearance on the Bitch Bible podcast in May 2024 that she began dating her now-boyfriend in 2020. However, the timing was not right then. "I actually met him and went out with him three-and-a-half years ago," Lindsay said.

"Some of my friends call it a boomerang, where you go out the first time, the timing wasn't right, and they come back around. So, that's basically what happened." They reconnected when he contacted them in December 2023. Lindsay initially left him on read, but later agreed to meet for lunch in January. Their relationship progressed from there, resulting in their current happy news.

