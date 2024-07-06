Lindsay Hubbard Reveals It's 'Clear' to Her That the 'Universe Had a Plan' For Her Amid Pregnancy News

Lindsay Hubbard’s one-year journey has been a rollercoaster, from the heartbreak of calling off her wedding with her former partner Carl Radke to rekindling with a former connection. Hubbard is now pregnant and extremely happy with where life has taken her, and she shares all the details in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE magazine.

Lindsay Hubbard on her pregnancy and new romance

"To think where I was this time last year is insane to me," Hubbard tells the outlet in a confessional, reflecting on where she was this exact time in 2023 when she and Radke had already been engaged and were set to be married in November.

The Bravolebrity had huge plans for herself post-nuptials, but when Radke called it off in August, she was certainly heartbroken. The magazine had earlier reported that the decision was made as the duo experienced several volcanic-like eruptions that led to big fights.

But it was not the end by any means. The journey Hubbard had post-breakup is worth mentioning. “Looking back on it, it’s just so clear to me that the universe had a plan,” says the reality TV star, who is hopeful about what comes next in her love life as she has started dating someone new.

Her new beau, a doctor who works in biotech investing, remains out of the public eye, a decision supported by Hubbard. “When we started dating, I really wanted to maintain our privacy for as long as possible,” she explained on the reunion episode of Summer House Season 8.

Lindsay Hubbard on her pregnancy

“All of a sudden, for a girl who's always wanted to be a mom, there I was at 37 years old, staring down the barrel of being single and questioning when dreams of having a family would happen,” Hubbard further tells PEOPLE, revealing her now-boyfriend had been an acquaintance and it was not long after the two started dating that she found out she was pregnant. She labeled it a signal from the universe that she was ready to embark on a new stage of life.

She is excited about the pregnancy, which is due this holiday season, as she told the outlet exclusively, and believes that her partner is going to be an excellent father to their child. "He's just so excited to be a dad and proud to be having a child with me," she says, further confessing that while there is pressure on this new relationship, she is convinced that he is the right man, and the partnership is fulfilling since the two are bonded and communicative with each other.

