“His Emotions Are No Longer My Responsibility”: Lindsay Hubbard On What Ex Carl Radke Might Think Of Her Pregnancy

Lindsay Hubbard is looking ahead with excitement. Less than a year after her ex-fiancé Carl Radke called off their wedding, the Summer House star has found joy, falling in love with someone new. She shared on the Fourth of July that she's expecting her first baby, which is due later this holiday season.

In a PEOPLE exclusive interview, Hubbard, 37, stated that she thinks everything in her life has a purpose. She conveyed her appreciation, believing that her prayers had been heard and favorably addressed. Bravo's reality show will allow viewers to follow Hubbard's pregnancy journey as season 9 is currently in production.

Lindsay's relationship update

Lindsay’s boyfriend, who works as a doctor in biotech investment, would prefer to remain anonymous, but he will not be on the show. Hubbard and Radke will keep filming to keep fans updated on her story.

Hubbard said that Radke would hear the news just like everyone else, but she wouldn't tell him directly or strike up a discussion. She emphasized her attention to the present and future by mentioning that their relationship is in the past.

She continued by saying that she was no longer concerned about his feelings and that she no longer felt accountable for them.

Lindsay Hubbard's pregnancy

Hubbard stated that at the Summer House season 8 reunion in June, she had a similar attitude. It was the first time she and Radke had seen each other since their breakup aired on television. She knew she was pregnant and was looking forward to the next chapter; she wasn't interested in rehashing old drama.

"In my mind during the reunion," Hubbard shared, "I just wanted to get through it and then focus on what really matters to me right now — which definitely wasn't all that."

Hubbard said she was looking forward to the next few months as she got ready for the baby. She mentioned that she needed to organize showers, decorate a nursery, and decide on a baby name.

The Summer House actress told PEOPLE that they wouldn't reveal the gender just yet. She mentioned that as soon as they found out, they began discussing names, noting that they already had one in mind but would see if it remained their preference over time.

She said that her pregnancy had been comparatively easy, something she considered a blessing. She added that her pregnancy hunger had been insatiable and that she had not experienced morning sickness or nausea.

She mentioned that she liked to share openly and expressed her happiness at being able to talk about it and celebrate with their friends. She declared that she was excited to share everything at this time.

