Tish Cyrus’s Marriage With Dominic Purcell Was Affected After Drama With Daughter Noah Cyrus; Couple Seek Therapy

Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell continue to love each other despite strains in their relationship!

The drama with Noah Cyrus, in which she claimed to be involved with Purcell in a ‘situationship,’ has affected the latter’s relations with his now-wife, Tisha. Reportedly, the couple has begun marriage counseling to work through it.

Purcell and Tish’s strained relationship

An insider source revealed to US Weekly that the husband and wife have been “working on communication and sought therapy together.” After the news broke about the Prison Break actor’s alleged relations with Tish’s daughter Noah, “It pushed them [Tish and Purcell] away from one another [and it’s] going to take time to heal,” says the source.

When the bombshell news dropped around a month ago, an insider told People’s Magazine, "Noah and Dominic were seeing each other in a friends-with-benefits way, off and on. They stopped seeing each other, and then Tish started something up.”

Reportedly, the 54-year-old actor and the All Falls Down singer, 24, had been together on and off for eight to nine months before Tish “started pursuing him.”

Tish and Noah have become estranged

This year seems like a tough one for the Cyrus family! Recently, reports claimed that Miley Cyrus’s differences with her dad increased after his second marriage. While Miley is team mom, Noah is team dad all the way!

The July singer was reportedly left feeling “distraught” and “offended” by the situation, which strained the mother-daughter relationship. However, the mother of five holds hope that Noah will eventually forgive her.

Tish talks about differences and issues in marriage

Tish made an appearance on daughter Brandi Cyrus’s podcast called Sorry We’re Stones, where she hinted at her marital issues. The momager revealed that she was scared when she met her now husband because of their astrological signs.

While Tish has the Taurus quality of being “easily offended,” Purcell, an Aquarius, is blunt rather than emotional in nature. “And that could be a problem,” she said.

“But you know what, this is where I’ve grown, is like, I just feel like instead now of me getting so offended, because I respect and love him, that we have conversations,” Tish added. “And instead [of] getting so upset and heated about it, and me not taking it personally, just letting him have an opinion.”

She talked about working out their odd dynamic as they love each other. “I’ve never been good at that. These are definitely issues. But issues also, because I love him, that I’m dealing with,” Tish continued.