Did Pink Delete Her X Posts In Connection To Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Arrest? Singer Addresses Viral Rumor

Pink is ridiculing speculations that she wiped her X account clean due to Sean 'Diddy' Combs' arrest, following recent sex trafficking and sexual assault lawsuits. The music mogul was taken into custody on September 16, Monday.

After his shocking detention, fans began speculating that multiple celebrities, including Pink, are erasing their social media footprints to avoid being linked to Diddy, with whom they may have crossed paths in the past.

To explain her move to delete her X, the Cover Me in Sunshine singer took to Instagram on Thursday, September 26, to post a screenshot of her last post on the microblogging platform on February 6, where she said, “This account [her X] will self-destruct in two minutes.” In her Instagram clarification, Pink expressed that she has no idea why she became a headline this week when she cleaned her Twitter as early as the second month of the year.

“There is no truth to the rumors spread this week, and while I've met people in passing, I'm not associated with any of the people mentioned,” she added, seemingly referencing her conjectured connection to Combs, who remains in jail after his bail plea was rejected twice.

According to a statement by U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, federal agents took Combs into custody based on a then-sealed indictment. As the indictment was unsealed on September 17, the Bad Boy Records founder was revealed to be facing allegations of orchestrating and producing elaborate “freak offs” involving male sex workers and women who were allegedly forced or coerced into participating.

The freak-offs, per the indictment, sometimes lasted for days, requiring IV drip treatment for Combs' victims to recover. The authorities also detailed the use of drugs by Combs to confine women who refused to participate in his alleged crimes.

Combs’ attorney Marc Agnifilio, in his statement to People following his client's arrest, billed him as a music icon, a philanthropist, and a self-made entrepreneur who loved his children. He professed that his client may not be a perfect person, but he is also not a criminal.

Other celebrities who have been in the headlines following Diddy’s arrest include Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lopez, Ashton Kutcher, Justin Bieber, and more. All of their past pictures attending one of Diddy’s notorious late ‘90s or early 2000s parties are being widely circulated on the internet in light of his arrest. The old media is, however, nowhere near enough to connect any of the listed celebrities to the alleged charges against Diddy.

