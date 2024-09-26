50 Cent Set To Produce Netflix Docuseries About Sean Diddy Combs' Abuse Case; To Uncover 'Complex Narrative Spanning Decades'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to sexual abuse and drugs.

50 Cent, a.k.a Curtis Jackson, is producing a docuseries arriving on Netflix that examines sex trafficking, racketeering, abuse, and assault accusations against Sean Diddy Combs. The documentary is set to span decades of such allegations against the rapper while exploring how it has impacted the hip-hop culture in general. Jackson highlighted that the series will go beyond the headlines and clips of Diddy's deeds so far, providing a deeper insight into what has been really going on. The project which is still in the making has Alexandria Stapleton directing it.

Jackson stated to People, "It is a complex narrative spanning decades, not just the headlines or clips seen so far." Fifty and Stapleton began their joint statement to the outlet by putting great attention on the narrative arc stating that it goes beyond the events that have happened so far and their consequences for more than several decades.

They made clear their resolve to be providing genuine images and untold narratives. Their statement included, "We remain steadfast in our commitment to give a voice to the voiceless and to present authentic and nuanced perspectives." They also noted that although the claims that have been made against Combs are distressing, his experience is not the full picture of the values and the spirit, that hip-hop in general is offering to the world.

The duo clarified, "While the allegations are disturbing, we urge all to remember that Sean Combs’s story is not the full story of hip hop and its culture. We aim to ensure that individual actions do not overshadow the culture’s broader contributions."

Advertisement

Fifty's disaffection for Combs, 54, has been amply clear on social media. The Get Rich or Die Tryin' rapper despises Diddy’s parties which seem to be the subject of a federal probe. In an elaborate piece for The Hollywood Reporter, he said that he had been avoiding such events because there he finds an uncomfortable energy. He remembered how Combs once oddly asked him to go shopping which made him uncomfortable being around Combs.

Jackson is also notorious for trolling Diddy on social media and interviews. Most recently, he posted a snarky caption writing, "And I don’t have 1,000 bottles of lube at the house" taunting Combs referring to the same number of lubricant bottles confiscated by Feds during raids of his Los Angeles and Miami residences in March. He also shared an image of baby oil on Instagram trolling Diddy for the same.

Sean Diddy Combs is still held on remand at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center awaiting trial as he was denied the opportunity to post bail on two separate occasions. He is due to appear in court again at the beginning of October. This announcement is the first time that Netflix has publicly acknowledged its involvement in the Diddy documentary series procured by 50 Cent. Its release date and other details are yet to be updated.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'I Don't Have...': 50 Cent Trolls Sean Diddy Combs Following Rapper's Arrest And Indictment