Did Prince Harry Appear At The Diana Awards After Prince William Left? Here's What Happened

Prince Harry attended the Diana Awards ceremony via video call after Prince William left the venue. The awards are named after the late Princess Diana and are given out to 20 Legacy Winners. The ceremony celebrated its 25th anniversary. The Duke of Sussex came online to congratulate the winners. Harry thanked the group for protecting Diana’s legacy and said he was proud of all those who worked towards it.

Before Prince Harry appeared on the screen, the Prince of Wales addressed the winners by giving a brief speech and presenting the awards to this year’s winners. The feud between the two brothers remains, as they appeared at the event separately.

ALSO READ: Are Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Going To Return As Working Royals? Here's What Royal Expert Thinks

What Did Prince Harry Say To This Year's Diana Award Recipients?

The Duke of Sussex said exemplary words to the winners of the Diana Award. Prince Harry said, "My mum would be incredibly proud of all of the work that you've done; I'm incredibly proud, and thank you for doing everything that you do. The future's yours, and you're helping to shape that future." He added, "I'm sorry I can't be there. I wish I could be there with you guys."

Advertisement

Prince Harry shared a chuckle with the award winners as he said, "Enjoy the rest of your evening if that's what you plan to do. Don't get in too much trouble if you're continuing to go on. And thank you very much for inspiring so many others and, at the same time, protecting my mother's legacy. I really appreciate that."

As the Duke of Sussex left the room, the youngsters present were left impressed. One of the members said, "What an inspiring guy."

Prince William's Speech To Diana Award Winners

Earlier on Thursday evening, Prince William gave his attendance at the award ceremony, where he started off with a brief speech before handing over the trophies to the winners. In his speech, the Prince of Wales shared his mother's words, "Everyone has the potential to give something back; everyone in need deserves a supporting hand in life."

He continued, "That legacy is something that both Catherine and I have sought to focus on through our work, as have the 50,000 young people who have received a Diana Award over the past 25 years."

Amidst the two princes' appearance at the award ceremony, the distance persists, while the controversies around Kate Middleton's health keep piling up as the days go by.

ALSO READ: Prince William And Prince Harry To Be At The Same Event But Won’t Meet? Here’s What We Know