Did Prince Harry-Meghan Markle Visit Uvalde Shooting Victim's Family? See What Royal Couple Has Been Up To

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of murder and death.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid a visit to the victim's family, one of whom was fatally shot at Robb Elementary School by an 18-year-old. The former royal couple also grieved the 2022 massacre. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met the victim's sister and sang a birthday song, later joined by the family.

The nephew of the member who was killed posted a video of the former royal couple's visit on X (formerly Twitter). Meghan Markle was seen standing with a cake in her hands while family members surrounded her.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle singing happy birthday to my mom ❤️🥰😭 pic.twitter.com/fss3TMmM6i — JohnMtz ☀️ (@fuhknjo) March 9, 2024

Who Was Irma Garcia, The Teacher Who Was Killed In The Massacre?

Irma Garcia, a teacher at the elementary school, was the wife and mother of a four-year-old. She had been in the teaching business for 23 years until shot by an 18-year-old gunman. The teacher was among the 21 people who were the victims of the massacre on May 24, 2022. The 48-year-old was survived by her husband, child, sister, and nephew, among other family members.

Garcia’s husband, too, died of a heart attack two days after Irma’s death. The couple were buried side by side in brown coffins at the Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery. While the world mourned the deaths in Texas, it was reported that the gunman, too, was killed on the site after entering a classroom. In May 2022, Markle had paid her respects at the cemetery. A source close to the Duchess said, “Meghan took the trip in a personal capacity as a mother, to offer her condolences and support in person to a community experiencing unimaginable grief.”

Garcia’s Nephew’s Comments On The Couple’s Visit

Irma Garcia’s Nephew, Martinez, shared a picture of himself with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, with the caption, “MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY CAME TO MY HOUSE!?!?!?! They’re such a beautiful couple, and I'm so blessed, so glad they came to check up on the family.” In a conversation with CNN, Martinez shared, “It was kind of by surprise, [Meghan] had called my mom one random day and dropped the news on us not too long ago that she was coming to visit the kids and of course we got so excited.”

The duo’s trip to Texas took place after the actress addressed the panel discussion on Women’s Day on Friday.

