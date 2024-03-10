Meghan Markle Reveals Being Bullied Online During Her Pregnancy; Says 'Endless Toxicity' On Social Media

Meghan Markle shared on Friday about the bullying and abuse she faced online while pregnant with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The actress talked about the toxicity that exists online and how she maintains a distance from social media platforms. According to Markle, some media outlets have shown how the digital age has upended humanity.

What Did Meghan Markle Share About Online Bullying?

During the panel discussion on the occasion of International Women's Day, the Duchess of Sussex revealed how she was attacked online while pregnant with her kids. Markle said, "The bulk of the bullying and abuse that I was experiencing on social media and online was when I was pregnant with Archie and with Lili." She added, "You just think about that and really wrap your head around why people would be so hateful—it is not catty; it is cruel."

The former royal member continued, "If you're reading something terrible about a woman, why are you sharing it with your friends? If it were your friend, your mum or your daughter, you wouldn't do it. I think that is the piece that is so lost right now (with) what is happening in the digital space and in certain sections of the media - we have forgotten about our humanity, and that has got to change."

The actress put out the word in front of the audience: "Your voice is not small; it just needs to be heard."

Did Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Behave Rudely On A Recent Flight?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been making headlines for their alleged rude behavior towards the crew of the flight. Eyewitnesses from the plane revealed that the former royal couple did not show respect towards the staff members present on the flight.

One of the members shared, "To be honest, they were pretty rude. They were dismissive of the crew and seemed to think they were above the rules. It was like they thought they were so important that the rules didn't apply to them."

One of the other flight attendants called their behavior "a slap in the face for those who have defended them and their choices. This kind of behavior undermines their credibility and makes it harder for people to take them seriously." The couple or anyone on their team has not yet cleared the air regarding the news.

