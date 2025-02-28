Did Suits LA Solve The Oldest Mike Ross Mystery? Creator Aaron Korsh Reveals How Original Series is Linked to Spin-Off

Suits L.A. has premiered on digital screens, and in the last few episodes, the audiences have noticed a connection between the ongoing series and the original show. With a line of new characters introduced in the spin-off episodes, Bryan Greensberg, who plays the role of Rick Dodsen, caught the eye of the viewers.

In the first episode of Suits, the fans witnessed an interview process where Harvey was seated to hire a new associate for his firm. Further in the episode, Donna is seen calling out for Rick Sorkins, who never appears, and instead, Mike Ross steps into the cabin and gets selected to be Harvey’s right-hand man.

With the name Rick ringing the bells, the audience believes that he is the same character who was being called out by Donna in the original series.

Meanwhile, the showrunner has paid keen attention to the details in the storyline, linking the narratives of the shows together. Dropping hints about the character parallelism in the show, Korsh revealed, “While he doesn’t have an eidetic memory and is not nearly as confident, Rick isn’t exactly meek like the rest of the applicants that Donna had to sift through.”

Moreover, the character of Rick in Suits L.A. is giving the audience a situation over how Harvey’s life would have turned out if instead of Mike, he had hired Sorkins. There had been rumors about Patrick J. Adams making a return to the spinoff to reprise his role as Mike Ross. However, the actor has not yet given any confirmation about the part.

The reports about Meghan Markle’s return to the show have also been making the rounds on the internet. The Duchess portrayed the character of Rachel Zane in the original series.

Suits L.A. is available to stream on Peacock.