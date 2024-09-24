Patrick J. Adams Reveals THIS Moment From Suits 'Instantly' Helped Change His Life

Patrick J. Adams recently reflected on his experience filming the pilot episode of his popular legal drama series, Suits, which helped change his acting career and life positively. Adams played the role of Mike Ross, a brilliant college dropout with a photographic memory, who begins working as a lawyer despite never attending law school.

The actor starred in the series from its debut in 2011 until season 7 in 2018 when he and his co-star Meghan Markle (who portrayed Rachel Zane) exited the show. However, Adams returned for a guest appearance in the ninth and final season, which premiered in 2019. Read on further to know more details!



Patrick J. Adams recently recalled a pivotal moment that significantly impacted his Suits character, Mike Ross, and his life. In a debut episode of Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast by SiriusXM, which Adams co-hosts with former co-star Sarah Rafferty, he reflected on the scene from the pilot episode that marked a turning point for his acting career.

The actor told Rafferty, "It's weird to have a moment on camera where you could see your life change, you know? Because this is where my life changed." He added, "The show changed my whole life. It's changed my career. It's changed the way that I work. It's changed the people in my life." Adams acknowledged that "so many things wouldn't have happened were it not for the show.”

The scene Patrick J. Adams referred to features his character, Mike Ross, a college dropout who never attended law school. In this pivotal moment, Mike is offered an associate position at the Pearson Hardman law firm by Harvey Specter (played by Gabriel Macht), who typically hires only Harvard Law graduates.

After a drug deal goes awry, Mike unexpectedly barges into an interview with Harvey, impressing him with his photographic memory and aspirations of becoming a lawyer, which leads Harvey to hire him immediately.

He further explained that he could narrow it all down to one specific scene between Harvey and Mike in that room, describing the experience as "pretty wild."

In June, Adams reunited with several of his Suits co-stars, including Sarah Rafferty, Dulé Hill, Abigail Spencer, and Amanda Schull, at the ATX TV Festival in Austin, Texas, to celebrate five years since the show's finale. According to People magazine, an audience member asked Adams about the possibility of a Suits movie.

The actor responded, "Yes, and I say that being a person who has no power or authority, but obviously there's a Suits: L.A. show that is being made that is the focus of [Suits creator] Aaron [Korsh]. I think he would agree." He also mentioned that the possibility of a Suits movie depends on many factors but believes it could happen.