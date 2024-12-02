Patrick J. Adams Opens Up About Struggles with Depression and Alcoholism During Suits and His Journey to Sobriety

Patrick J. Adams, best known for his role as Mike Ross in the hit TV series Suits, has opened up about the personal challenges he faced while working on the long-running show.

In a recent interview with Jesse Tyler Ferguson on the Dinner's on Me podcast, Adams revealed that he struggled with depression during his time on the series and developed an unhealthy relationship with alcohol. He also shared how he eventually overcame these issues and changed his lifestyle for the better.

Adams, who starred in Suits for seven seasons, admitted that he was in a difficult place mentally while filming the show. Reflecting on that time, he said, “I was in the zone of living a pretty unexamined life, was pretty miserable... was, I would say, pretty depressed.”

He shared that his mental health struggles were compounded by an inability to address or talk about his feelings. "I wasn't taking good care of my mental health," Adams admitted.

"And I was drinking too much come the end of the seventh season." The actor acknowledged that his drinking habits became a way of coping with his depression, alongside other unhealthy behaviors such as spending money.

Alongside his mental health struggles, Adams revealed that alcohol became a coping mechanism during his time on Suits. He said that, by the end of the seventh season, he had developed an unhealthy relationship with drinking.

“I was drinking too much,” he shared. “There are all these things that I knew I needed to probably be doing and I wasn’t doing.”

Adams pointed out that he lacked the tools to manage his emotions at the time, leading him to rely on alcohol as a way to mask his feelings. He also acknowledged that he didn’t seek help through therapy or other methods, even though he knew it could have been beneficial for his mental health.

After leaving Suits in 2018, Adams continued to struggle with his personal demons. However, a turning point came when he realized the impact his behavior was having on his family, especially his relationship with his wife, actress Troian Bellisario, and their children.

Adams shared that he was still trying to live his life as though he were in his twenties while dealing with insecurities and fears that were negatively affecting his personal life.

He shared that he was still trying to live his life as a 25-year-old and doing his patterns of, like, dealing with his insecurity and his fears, and they weren’t working. He said that they were taking a toll on his relationship for sure, but also just making him, like, a very not present father.

This realization became the breaking point that led Adams to stop drinking. “That for me was a breaking point when I was like, ‘I think I should stop drinking probably, because I don’t wanna be that dad,’” he said.

Since deciding to stop drinking, Adams has seen significant improvements in his personal life. He now believes that getting sober was the best decision he could have made for himself, noting that it has allowed him to address his other issues.

