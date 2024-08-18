'I Guarantee': Taylor Swift Jokingly Says Her Parents Were Recording Wembley Stadium Ovation On Their Phones

Taylor Swift is enjoying her time in London and she is also cracking jokes about her parents!

In her concert at Wembley Stadium on August 16, the 34-year-old star expressed appreciation to the fans and jokingly addressed her parents. While reacting to the video made by her fans on X (formerly twitter), she said, “I guarantee my parents were just recording that on their phones, So anytime I’m having a sad or a bad day, not only will I play the video in my mind, but I’m gonna revisit that moment a lot - thank you so much for doing that.”

Andrea Swift, Swift’s mom, was also at the Wembley run of the Eras Tour during June 2024. There is a video of her at some point in the past reacting to lyrics from another Swift song titled ‘thanK you aiMee’ which features her. While singing "Everyone knows that my mother is a saintly woman," the camera shifted to Andrea blowing a kiss to the audience.

The show on Friday was Taylor Swift’s second concert after she had to call off three concerts in Vienna, Austria last week. This followed reports of an alleged terror plot to attack concerts in the country. Although Swift has not commented on the threat in person, she was also seen in London with her tour crew on Monday night, which was the first time she was spotted in public after the news came out.

These canceled shows in Austria would have been her debut performances in the country, as she had previously excluded Austria from her first five world tours.

Taylor Swift’s second set of London shows comes after she wrapped up her first round at Wembley Stadium in June. That run featured a memorable appearance by her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and a special backstage visit from Prince William and his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

On her first night back on August 15, Swift surprised the audience by bringing out her longtime friend Ed Sheeran. They performed their hits Everything Has Changed and End Game, as well as Sheeran’s 2014 smash Thinking Out Loud.

The Eras Tour will conclude its European leg with a final London show on August 20. It will then resume in Toronto on November 14 and continue through more North American cities before wrapping up in December.

