Did Tom Cruise Ever Apologize To Brooke Shields For Publicly Criticizing Her Postpartum Depression? Actress Reveals

Brooke Shields confirmed that she received an apology from Tom Cruise for his "ridiculous rant" about postpartum depression. In her new memoir, Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old: Thoughts on Aging as a Woman, the actress opened up about the incident from the 2005 Mission Impossible press tour.

When Cruise appeared on the Today Show that year, he ranted about his disbelief in psychiatry to host Matt Lauer and called Shield's consumption of antidepressants after the birth of her first child "irresponsible."

"There is no such thing as a chemical imbalance. The thing that I'm saying about Brooke is that there's misinformation," he said at the time. In response, the Blue Lagoon actress expressed her disappointment in the statements coming from "someone without ovaries."

She further admitted that the public attack left her "gobsmacked" at the time. She would have let go of his "ridiculous rant" if he hadn't attacked her after she became a mother. But the comment came when she was quite "emboldened" by life experiences.

However, a year later, he apologized to her for making hurtful comments, but she wished he'd done that publicly. "It wasn't the world's best apology, but it's what he was capable of, and I accepted it," she recalled.