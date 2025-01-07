How Much Does Zendaya's Engagement Ring By Tom Holland Cost? Here's What Expert Had To Say

Zendaya is reportedly engaged to Tom Holland. The actress has said a big yes to her co-star and longtime beau ahead of making an appearance at the Golden Globes Awards 2025. Shortly after the Challengers star flaunted her ring on the red carpet, an expert broke down the elements to inform the fans about the exact estimate of the precious piece of jewelry.

In conversation with Cosmopolitan, the jewelry expert Neil Dutta, who hails from Angelic Diamonds, revealed that the ring on Zendaya’s finger has a modern-day design, which is in trend for the ongoing year. He shared, "Zendaya's appearance at the Golden Globes has certainly got everyone talking, and for good reason. That ring is impossible to miss!"

Dutta further added, "The ring appears to feature a substantial cushion-cut diamond, likely around 5 carats, set in an east-west orientation. This modern twist on a classic cut is very on-trend for 2025."

Getting into the details of the design of the ring, the expert revealed that the piece of jewelry had an east-west setting, which made the center stone look bigger. It also helps the ring shine occasionally, as the light could directly fall upon the diamond.

Dutta went on to add, “The setting looks to be inspired by Georgian-era designs, combining 18k white and yellow gold for a subtle two-tone effect, which adds a touch of vintage elegance to the modern cut."

As for the cost of the ring, the jewelry expert revealed that the piece of jewelry might have cost Holland nearly $300,000.

Moreover, Dutta revealed to the entertainment portal that the designer had designed the ring in a way that it perfectly suits the human skin and would not feel uncomfortable at any point in time.

Meanwhile, the actress paired her gorgeous ring with a faded orange dress as she walked the red carpet at the event on Sunday. While the Euphoria star left no stone unturned in looking glamorous, the fans did miss the presence of Tom Holland in the frame.

According to the reports, the Marvel star proposed to Zendaya between 25th December and the day of the new year.

