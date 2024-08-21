Did Viral 'Hawk Tua Girl' Reject Yung Gravy's Date Request? Rapper Has THIS To Say

Yung Gravy and Haliey Welch, also known as the Hawk Tua Girl, recently made headlines for a social media exchange that fueled speculation about a possible date. Welch claimed that the rapper asked her out via direct message on Instagram. However, Yung Gravy has denied these allegations, insisting that he did not ask Welch on a date.

Yung Gravy recently shared an Instagram post with a screenshot of his conversation with Welch. Welch messaged him at 1:44 a.m., saying, "Hello, sir." Around noon, Yung Gravy responded, congratulating Welch on her viral success and expressing his desire to invite her to one of his shows in August.

He went on: "Oh and this aint me trying to finesse cause [I don't know your] mans situation <3 but I wanted to have [you] at a show next month to hear my country s---."

Welch inquired about the show, and Yung Gravy offered her to select from his upcoming dates. In his post, Yung Gravy wrote, "Can't be nice anymore lol," indicating his dissatisfaction with the misinterpretation of his message.

Welch's comments about the interaction were made during an interview with TMZ on August 18. When asked if she thought Yung Gravy was interested in her romantically, Welch responded, “He wants to take me on a date. I was like nah, I don’t know about that.” This statement sparked speculation that Yung Gravy had actually asked her out.

Later, TMZ interviewed Yung Gravy, who admitted to contacting Welch but denied asking her on a date. He said, “I wanted to show her some love. I saw people hating on her and being mad negative. All she’s doing is talking about sex and doing it the right way, and that’s what I do.” He went on, “I thought she needed some love. I think I invited her to a show. I don’t believe I mentioned a date, but it could be a date though.”

When Yung Gravy learned that Welch was not interested, he expressed surprise, saying, “She said no? Oh, well I didn’t even ask her on a date, so. Well, s---.” Despite the misunderstanding, Yung Gravy stated that he would continue to be a fan of Welch.

