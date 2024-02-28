Did Wendy Williams' Staff Know About Her Health Condition? TV Host's Former DJ Reveals

Wendy Williams’ recent diagnoses with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia reportedly came as a surprise to former staff members of The Wendy Williams Show. On Wendy’s worsening health, the daytime talk show's disc jockey, DJ Boof, whose real name is Clyde Joseph Jr. said that her talk show staff didn't know about her illnesses.

Wendy’s recent diagnoses came following years of public concern about her health. In 2017, she famously fainted during a live taping of her talk show’s Halloween episode while wearing a Statue of Liberty costume. The viral moment caused fans to speculate that Wendy had suffered a stroke or a seizure on air, but Wendy eventually offered a more benign explanation.

DJ Boof claimed that Wendy Williams' talk show staffers didn’t know the extent of her illnesses. "I don’t think no one knew exactly to the extent how bad it was,” Boof said on TMZ Live Monday. “I felt like people knew something was up with her, but they didn’t really know."

“I knew it because I’ve been around it,” he continued. “It’s sad to see something like that happen to her. She needs help.”

Boof also shared that he last spoke to Williams about a month ago and gleaned that the team running her court-ordered guardianship were not letting her family know exactly what’s going on.

“I think, if you were to ask me, I think that Florida would be a better place for her, because that’s where her family is and she needs that 24-hour care,” he said. Boof further said the last time he saw Williams in person, she was “100 percent great.”

“She was recovering … and she seemed to be doing great,” he shared. Boof’s comments are complete opposite from four years ago, when he claimed online that the talk show’s staff were too afraid to speak up about Williams’ issues, which is why he ultimately left The Wendy Williams Show.

Wendy Williams' had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia

Last week Wendy Williams’ team announced that she had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia. “As Wendy’s fans are aware, in the past she has been open with the public about her medical struggles with Graves’ Disease and Lymphedema as well as other significant challenges related to her health.”

The press release explained that the former Wendy Williams Show host underwent a battery of tests in 2023 after her memory started to fail and she began to lose words and act erratically.

Doctors concluded Williams’ struggles were due to these neurodegenerative diseases. Frontotemporal dementia (FTD) is a group of disorders that occur when nerve cells in the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain are lost, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. FTD can affect behavior, personality, language and movement.

“Receiving a diagnosis has enabled Wendy to receive the medical care she requires,” the statement said. "The decision to share this news was difficult and made after careful consideration, not only to advocate for understanding and compassion for Wendy, but to raise awareness about aphasia and frontotemporal dementia and support the thousands of others facing similar circumstances.”

The press release assured fans that the former shock jock is still able to do many things for herself and has maintained her trademark sense of humor. "She is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way.”

The disclosure of Williams’ diseases came ahead of the release of Lifetime’s documentary Where Is Wendy Williams?

Filmed over the course of two years and executive produced by Williams, the two-part documentary will dive into the media personality’s declining health and alcoholism, all of which contributed to her being placed under a court-ordered guardianship in 2022.

