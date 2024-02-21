Wendy Williams' Family Opens Up About Her Heartbreaking Condition; Says It's Been A 'Spiral' For Former Host

Wendy Williams, a former talk show host's family, shared the heartbreaking condition of the TV personality over her addiction to alcohol. In a conversation with People Magazine, Wendy's family shared the turmoil they had to face while the actress battled her addiction. Williams will be making a comeback after two years with a docu-series based on her life named Where Is Wendy Williams?, which will premiere on February 24th.

Wendy Williams' niece, Alex Finnie, revealed to the portal, "We've all seen the images over the last few months—and, really, a few years—of what has seemed like a spiral for my aunt." She further added, "It was shocking and heartbreaking to see her in this state."

What Is The Documentary About?

The documentary was supposed to be a comeback for the former TV presenter. However, in 2022, when the crew showed up at Wendy's place for the shoot, her condition was too shocking for the members to take the series in the same direction that they thought of. The crew filmed Williams' life until April 2023, after which the TV host was admitted to the cognitive issues facility.

While filming, William's driver revealed that the 59-year-old host was struggling with her memory. "I don't know what the hell is going on," shared the driver. He further added, "I think she's losing memory. She doesn't know who I am sometimes."

Wendy Williams' Health Issues

Wendy Williams is currently under treatment at the facility for her alcohol addiction. Apart from this, the former TV host is dealing with Graves' disease, which is an autoimmune disease that can cause bulging eyes and lymphedema. It can also cause swelling in the feet. In an interview with People Magazine, Wendy's sister revealed, "The people who love her cannot see her. I think the big question is: How the hell did we get here?"

Furthermore, her family members, including her son, shared that they prioritized the TV star's health first. Her son said, "I said [to the producers], 'No, she's not coming back up because she needs to get better.' I made sure that business was always on the back burner and that health was the number one priority." Wendy Williams will not return for the last part of her talk show anytime soon.

