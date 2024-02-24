Was Wendy Williams' Family Unaware About Her New Dementia Diagnosis? Find Out

Wendy Williams, a prominent figure in the realm of television, has recently been thrust into the spotlight for reasons far beyond her usual celebrity status. With the news of her dementia diagnosis, Wendy’s family is feeling a mix of emotions and confusion. Wendy Williams, known for her vivacious personality is currently the topic of discussion about how her family knew about her health. Let’s explore Wendy’s life, her family’s experience, and the lingering questions about her health disclosure.

Wendy Williams' health issues

Wendy Williams is a former talk show host who has been a prominent figure in television for a long time. However, behind the scenes, Wendy has been facing health challenges, yes the former talk show icon has been diagnosed with a form of dementia.

Williams, aged 59, was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia after undergoing medical texts. These conditions affect a person’s ability to express and comprehend language. This news has shocked many, as it shed light on the struggles she has been facing. But amidst this revelation, questions arise: Was Wendy Williams’ family aware of this diagnosis? Were they informed about her health condition?

Family communication trouble

Despite their close bond, according to certain reports, Wendy Williams’ family members have expressed concerns about being left out of the loop and being unaware of issues regarding her health. They claim that they were not informed about her diagnosis or the details of her condition. This lack of communication has left them feeling disconnected and worried about Williams’ well-being.

Following Williams’ diagnosis, there seems to have been a breakdown in communication between her and her family. It’s reported that a court-appointed guardian has been the primary point of the contract, limiting direct communication between Williams and her loved ones. This restriction has left her family members feeling helpless and uninformed about her condition and treatment.

Wendy’s niece and sister reacts

PEOPLE asked Williams’ sister, Wanda Finnie, about her diagnosis, to which Wanda said, “I don’t know, honestly, I don’t know.” The family can’t even call Williams’, only she can call them. Wendy Williams’ niece, Alex Finnie, shared her thoughts on her aunt’s diagnosis in an interview with ABC'S Good Morning America. She described Wendy as “a broken woman who has had the world on her shoulders for so long and just cracked.”

The Lifetime documentary

Adding another layer to the situation is the release of a Lifetime documentary titled “Where Is Wendy Williams?” This documentary sheds light on Wendy’s life and struggles, including her battle with dementia. However, despite the public airing of her story, Wendy’s family claims they were not adequately informed or consulted about the documentary, further exacerbating their frustration and sense of exclusion.

