Why Is Wendy Williams' Guardian Suing A&E Network? Find Out Amid Lawsuit Against Lifetime's Parent Company

The former talk show host Wendy Williams’ temporary guardian is taking legal action against Lifetime Entertainment’s parent company, A&E Television Networks. Here is what you need to know about the lawsuit and why it has been filed.

Why was Wendy appointed a legal guardian?

Wendy Williams was appointed a temporary legal guardian back in May of 2022, a few months after her bank accounts were frozen due to her not being sound of mind. It was also done after Wells Fargo told the court that Wendy was at risk of being exploited financially by those close to her due to her cognitive issues.

Wendy, who has been getting treatment for her cognitive issues at an unknown location, is also the executive producer of the two-part Lifetime documentary Where is Wendy Williams? which highlights her recent health and financial struggles. The documentary's trailer also hints at her wanting to leave the guardianship and that she really misses her family, with whom she has very limited contact. Her family is also involved in the documentary, and her niece, Alex Finney, has said that it’s Wendy’s way of taking control of the narrative of the story.

Ahead of the release of the documentary on Saturday, Wendy’s medical team announced that the former host was diagnosed with Primary Progressive Aphasia and Frontotemporal Dementia back in 2023.

The press release said, “Wendy would not have received confirmation of these diagnoses were it not for the diligence of her current care team, who she chose, and the extraordinary work of the specialists at Weill Cornell Medicine. Receiving a diagnosis has enabled Wendy to receive the medical care she requires.”

Advertisement

Why did Wendy’s guardian file a lawsuit?

Wendy Williams’ court-ordered temporary guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, filed the sealed lawsuit against A&E Television Networks, the parent company of Lifetime Entertainment. Even though the documents were sealed, there have been a few guesses about why she filed them right before the documentary's release.

According to Page Six, the files probably contain a show cause order for an injunction as well as a temporary restraining order. Restraining orders can cause a project to halt. And even though the cause for this lawsuit is unknown, people are guessing that it’s to stop Lifetime from releasing the documentary.

However, the hearing for the lawsuit will be held next week. This means that the documentary will already be out by then as it’s releasing in two parts on 24th and 25th February. But a judge could also decide to make a swift ruling for the lawsuit as the documentary is coming out before the ruling date.

ALSO READ: What Is Aphasia And Frontotemporal Dementia? Conditions Explored Amid Wendy Williams' Recent Diagnosis