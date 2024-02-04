Where Is Wendy Williams Trailer: Controversies Explored-Documentary Reveals Severe Health Struggles And More

Wendy Williams, the famous media personality and former presenter of Wendy Williams Talk Show, has finally made it back to TV screens. The full-of-life, humorous, and fearless host now sees health troubles amidst other personal hassles.

As life tests her, a documentary captures the essence of Williams' struggles and tries to present it to her yearning fans. A two-part documentary on its way, the most gut-wrenching and heartbreaking moments await unfolding. The first trailer of Where is Wendy Williams? already gives fans so many questions and answers and leaves them in more dilemmas. But what did the trailer show that so many conversations sparked instantly?

What does the Where is Wendy Williams trailer reveal?

Lifetime dropped the elaborate trailer for this documentary that shows the media persona's current life, family struggles, health struggles, and more. Under court-ordered guardianship, the footage shows the 59-year-old's sister asking why she cannot take care of her sister, while the other family members, especially her son, believe that she is vulnerable. It is easy to take advantage of an aging and ailing woman. The whole guardianship system is being pulled into this struggle.

Williams looks frail, lean, and low on energy. A bubbly person who always bustled and transferred energy to the guests on her talk show now speaks in a meek voice, speaking about her excessive weight loss, fame, and work and also breaking down, expressing how there were times when she did not have money.

A second trailer, now removed from the internet, showed the former broadcaster talking about her lymphedema problems, swollen feet, and how it is incurable. She says, "I can only feel, now, 2%," breaks down and expresses her disbelief.

Why was the trailer of Where is Wendy Williams released and removed?

The media show presenter's son Kevin Hunter Jr. gave his bit in the trailer when he said she's "done a really good job at making it seem like everything's okay, but in reality, there's something wrong going on."

The trailer had controversies and was hence removed. But the internet hooked on it quickly. The trailer showed Williams as a frail woman who is struggling. She has her battles with alcohol, and her family thinks she is "losing memory."

As the 59-year-old was unable to battle her addiction and Graves' disease, she left the talk show. Amidst various events unfolding in her life, she has kept strong. The documentary will be released on Lifetime, so mark your calendars for February 24 and 25.

