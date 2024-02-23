Wendy Williams Diagnosis Revealed Ahead Of Her Documentary Release; Care Team Puts Rumors To Rest

Wendy Willams, a former TV talk show host, has been diagnosed with dementia and aphasia. Ahead of the release of the docu-series, Where is Wendy Williams? Wendy's team has confirmed the news through a press release. The Dancing with the Stars alum is already under treatment for her alcohol addiction and is suffering from Graves' disease. The TV personality has been admitted to a cognitive treatment facility, with the location not disclosed.

What Does The Press Release Read?

The press release by the team said, "Wendy would not have received confirmation of these diagnoses were it not for the diligence of her current care team, whom she chose, and the extraordinary work of the specialists at Weill Cornell Medicine. Receiving a diagnosis has enabled Wendy to receive the medical care she requires."

It further read, "Wendy is still able to do many things for herself. Most importantly, she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed. She is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way."

The team managers of Williams also revealed that this press release is a way to create awareness about the condition and to shut down the false news that has been doing the rounds over the internet. Wendy is not the only celebrity going through dementia and aphasia; some time ago, Bruce Willis too was diagnosed with a similar condition.

How Has The Family Reacted To Wendy Williams' Health For The Past Two Years?

Wendy Williams' family opened up about the struggles they had to go through while Williams was suffering from alcohol addiction and Graves' disease. In a conversation with People's Magazine, the TV presenter's niece revealed, "We've all seen the images over the last few months and, really, a few years of what has seemed like a spiral for my aunt." She further added, "It was shocking and heartbreaking to see her in this state."

Wendy Williams has been under the spotlight amidst a docu-series based on this TV host's life. The two-part series will capture the difficult times of Williams' life and how she has been coping with them. The show will premiere on the Lifetime app at 8 p.m. EST on Saturday.

