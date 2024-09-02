Did You Know Matt Damon Once Shared The Stage With THIS US Supreme Court Justice? Details Inside

Fans may be surprised to learn that Ketanji Brown Jackson and Matt Damon once shared the stage! Yes, you heard that right. In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the Supreme Court Justice reminisced about the time she was in a drama class with the Oscar winner when they were both attending Harvard University.

"He’s not going to remember this, of course, but [it was] for Waiting for Godot," she added. She recalled that she remembered it was him because he was already somewhat well-known both on and off campus, and it was exciting for others to be his scene partner in that particular class.

The Supreme Court Associate Justice graduated with a bachelor’s degree in government in 1992. Four years later, she earned her juris doctor degree from the Massachusetts Ivy League institution.

Regarding the play in which both individuals were involved, Ketanji Brown Jackson shared that they had to memorize and perform a two-person scene together. She recalled that, at the end of the performance, the professor commented, "Ketanji, you were very good. Matt, we’ll talk." Reflecting on that moment, she added, "I was like, 'Oh my God, I was better than Matt Damon in a scene.'"

Previously, according to AP News, Jackson mentioned that Matt Damon might not remember her, given how much time has passed, and it turned out to be true, as he indeed did not remember. However, when he was informed, he responded, "That’s so cool!"

Attending Harvard University turned out to be a blessing for Ketanji Brown Jackson, as not only did she graduate with flying colors from such a prestigious institution, but she also met her husband, Patrick Jackson, there. The couple has two daughters: their younger daughter, Leila, who is in high school and known for writing letters, and their older daughter, Talia, who is in college.

Her husband, Patrick, is a surgeon and maintains a Twitter account that focuses exclusively on issues related to the field of medicine. Meanwhile, Matt Damon dropped out of Harvard just 12 credits short of graduating to star in Geronimo: An American Legend.

Today, Damon is a top-notch actor, film producer, and screenwriter. He was ranked among Forbes' most bankable stars in 2007 and has won an Academy Award.

