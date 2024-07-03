Ben Affleck And Matt Damon To Star In Crime Thriller RIP? Here's What Report Says

After years of giving the audience great movies, now the Hollywood besties are coming forth with another highly anticipated project. Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are set to star in a new Netflix movie titled RIP. The film has come up after a long search that began while Ben Affleck was about to complete The Accountant.

The latest project heading towards Netflix happens to be one of the highly anticipated films called RIP. While the streamer had acquired its rights to the stated movie, the genre of this film is said to be a crime thriller.

The plot details are still kept under wraps, but a report by Deadline suggests that the movie is being produced by both the Good Will Hunting stars, Damon and Affleck.

With their production company, Artists Equity being behind the project, the two actors will also co-star in this upcoming movie.

It was reported by The Hollywood Reporter that the film’s package was being shopped while aiming for a fall shoot.

The Netflix movie RIP will be directed by Joe Carnahan as per Deadline.

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s other projects

Besides starring in Good Will Hunting, which also earned them the Academy Award, for their work on the screenplay, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck were recently seen in an Air Jordan-focused film, Air by Amazon Prime.

This was the movie directed by the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice actor. Moreover, Affleck and Matt Damon have also appeared together in movies such as The Last Duel, and Dogma while also being starred in this year’s Super Bowl commercial for Dunkin’ Donuts.

About the other projects of Artists Equity, it is coming up with the most anticipated movie, which happens to be a sequel to the 2016 film The Accountant.

Then the production company has also come up with Unstoppable, which stars the Anaconda actress and singer Jennifer Lopez. Both of the aforementioned films landed at Amazon MGM Studios.

The production company is also the one working for Small Things Like These, which stars the Oppenheimer actor Cillian Murphy and will be released by Lionsgate.

The Saving Private Ryan actor will next be seen in The Instigators, a movie that again is produced by Artists Equity. With Damon, the film will also star Casey Affleck.

The Instigators will be released on August 2, 2024.

