Matt Damon REVEALS If He'd Ever Consider Playing Tom Ripley Role Again: 'I Have So Many Great Memories...'

Matt Damon recently revealed if he would be interested in playing his beloved 1999 psychological thriller film The Talented Mr. Ripley role Tom Ripley in the future again.

In an interview with IndieWire, the Last Duel movie actor opened up about his newly released action-packed movie The Instigators, where he stars alongside Casey Affleck. During his conversation with the outlet, he was also asked to share his views on whether he would like to return to play the complex and charismatic character Tom Ripley again, to which he replied by saying, "I don’t know."

He added, "You know, I associate the one that we did so much with Anthony Minghella, (film director) who’s passed away now, that I don’t know." The movie will mark its 25th anniversary this December.

Damon further shared that he even "had trouble" watching the new Netflix series Ripley, noting that even though it was beautiful and well-acted. The Oppenheimer movie actor said he has "so many great memories" tied to the original film, "but they’re all wrapped up in these personal feelings about the experience."



In a previous video interview with GQ magazine, Matt Damon opened up about his experience playing the character. He explained that Patricia Highsmith's original character in the novel was "very different" from the version in late director Anthony Minghella's film adaptation.

The actor said Minghella, however, decided to show the characters as "three-dimensional" and focused on making the protagonist more relatable, someone who desperately wanted to belong, noting that this approach "was a completely different take than I expected even going into it."

He added, "Anthony just had a great love for all of his characters. And I think that comes across in the movie. I haven't seen that movie in a long time, but it seems to be the one of the ones that lasted."

The Talented Mr. Ripley also features Gwyneth Paltrow, Jude Law, James Rebhorn, Cate Blanchett, Jack Davenport, Philip Baker Hall, Celia Weston, Ivano Marescotti, and Lisa Eichhorn, among others.

Meanwhile, Matt Damon's latest film, The Instigators, is now in theaters.