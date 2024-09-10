Is Jennifer Lopez Still Close to Matt Damon After Her Divorce From Ben Affleck? Insider Shares Details

Jennifer Lopez, affectionately known as JLo, has experienced a turbulent period in recent months. Following the rumors about her divorce from Ben Affleck, her ex-husband, on August 20, 2024.

Amidst these events, Jennifer Lopez and actor Matt Damon reportedly maintained a strong friendship, according to PEOPLE. After posing for group photos together at the Unstoppable premiere on September 6 at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), a source revealed to PEOPLE that the singer is “very close with Matt [Damon]" and “enjoyed spending time” with him.

Affleck, who happens to be the co-producer of Unstoppable, was surprisingly absent. The film has been produced by Affleck and Damon's production company, Artists Equity.

At the festival, an insider told PEOPLE that Lopez sat at a table outside with the actor's wife Luciana Damon and costar Don Cheadle when Damon joined them.

Furthermore, the source added that the two were engrossed in a long conversation as they joked and laughed with each other. They also clasped hands as they spoke.

Matt has been an important part of Ben's life since they were children, with the duo meeting in their native Cambridge when Ben was eight and Matt was 10.

The new film follows the real-life story of wrestler Anthony Robles, who was born with one leg and eventually won an NCAA national championship in 2011. Lopez portrays Robles’ mother, Judy Robles.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in July 2022 after dating for a year but reportedly after two years, she filed for divorce after months of trying to save the marriage single-handedly with Affleck showing no efforts from his side.

According to a source who spoke to People, the pair's split reportedly made headlines as it has the potential to become messy and controversial due to the absence of a prenuptial agreement.

Meanwhile, Unstoppable will release in selected theaters in December and later on Prime Video.



