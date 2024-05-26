Lady Gaga Officially Teases 7th Studio Album 'LG7' At The End Of Chromatica Ball; See HERE

Lady Gaga's 7th studio album is coming! The 38-year-old singer is said to be working on her new album. And, she has now revealed her excitement about new music and how hard she's working in the studio.

Lady Gaga reveals new album is in the works after Gaga Chromatica Ball film

According to various news outlets like Variety and Access Hollywood, at the Q&A session, Gaga responded to questions after her new concert film Gaga Chromatica Ball, saying, "I have written so many songs and I have produced so many songs."

She teased her upcoming album, further adding, "It’s nothing like anything that I’ve ever made before."

The singer reflected on her experiments with music stating, "I love to break genre and I love to explore music." She continued, 'There’s something really beautiful about knowing that you will be loved no matter what you do."

How did Lady Gaga announce her 7th studio album?

At the Chromatica Ball movie, the Poker Face hitmaker had the crowd cheering and hooting after dancing around followed by a text that flashed on the screen: "LG7. GAGA RETURNS." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Clad in an all-black stylish leather outfit with slicked-back hair, Gaga just casually dropped a new album announcement.

Advertisement

She also revealed that she actually performed at five of her concerts while having COVID during her Chromatica Ball tour.

She will next be seen on screen on October 4, 2024 as Harley Quinn.

How to watch Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball?

HBO is scheduled to premiere Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball on Saturday, May 25. The original concert film by HBO can be streamed online by logging into HBO.com.

With Gaga’s highly anticipated concert film out now, Chromatica Ball Tour can be experienced from home.

For the unversed, the shooting of the Chromatica Ball took place during Lady Gaga’s 2022 tour at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. It was scheduled for a premiere on Saturday on HBO and for streaming, exclusively on Max.

Among others, Just Dance, Stupid Love, Rain On Me, Bad Romance, Poker Face, etc., are some of the songs that one can expect to hear Lady Gaga sing during the nearly two-hour concert which had an attendance of up to 52000 fans.

ALSO READ: 'The Gimp Of The Garden': Lady Gaga Shares Glimpse Of What She Would've Worn To Met Gala