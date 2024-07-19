Lady Gaga Teases Fans About Upcoming Studio Album: ‘I Can’t Wait for You to Hear What I’m Working On’

Are you a Lady Gaga fan who misses grooving to her songs in the car with friends, singing along to every lyric? We understand the magic she brings, and if you've been missing her presence in the music landscape, there's a piece of good news. The pop star teased her next era of music in an Instagram post on July 19, 2024.

She shared photos of herself relaxing in front of a studio microphone, wearing black shades. "Just me in the studio—happy as ever making music," she captioned the post. "Feel so grateful, heart is peaceful. It’s like meditation." Gaga also gave fans something to look forward to, adding, "I can’t wait for you to hear what I’m working on."

Lady Gaga unleashes her creative side yet again with new album

A source told PEOPLE that Gaga has "never been happier" about the music she's been recording lately, adding, "She’s feeling the most creative she’s ever been." Fans, followers, and fellow musicians were also pleased to see the icon return to the studio. Popular singer and songwriter Kesha commented under her Instagram post, "Feed us mother!!!!"

The Grammy winner's latest music update arrived just a few weeks after she wrapped up her years-long Jazz & Piano residency in Las Vegas. It concluded on July 6 after 48 whopping shows. Apart from her shows and album, Queen Gaga is also set to star in the highly anticipated Joker: Folie à Deux film as Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix's award-winning character. The film is set to release on October 4th, 2024.

Lady Gaga has been working on her new album for almost three years now

It's been nearly three years since Gaga released a new studio album, her last being 2021's Love for Sale with the late Tony Bennett. She previously dropped a solo single, Hold My Hand, for the soundtrack of the 2022 sequel film Top Gun: Maverick. Her last release was a 2023 collaboration with The Rolling Stones titled Sweet Sounds of Heaven.

During a Q&A at the Los Angeles premiere of her HBO concert special, Gaga Chromatica Ball, back in May 2024, Gaga said that she has been working in the studio every single day and has penned several songs. She added, "It's nothing like any."

