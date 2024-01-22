Jacob Elordi made his debut on Saturday Night Live on January 20, where he poked fun at a peculiar scene from the film Saltburn. The 26-year-old actor, known for his role in the black comedy, acknowledged that people might recognize him not from watching the movie but from the viral TikToks featuring a particular scene.

Addressing the audience, Jacob Elordi said, “So you might know me from Saltburn. Not from seeing the film, just from seeing the TikToks, like this scene…” he added, was the one in the grave. But if you saw the movie, thank you. If you saw the movie with your parents, I’m sorry. And if you say you the movie with your girlfriend, you’re welcome.” In the mentioned scene, a clip showed Barry Keoghan, who plays Oliver in the film, engaged in an unconventional act on top of Felix's (played by Elordi) grave.

Elordi also playfully referenced his critique of The Kissing Booth movies during his monologue. Sarah Sherman, an SNL cast member, humorously called the movies "gross," poking fun at the romantic scenes. Elordi joined in the fun by commenting “Two people kissing on the mouth? Blah.” In one sketch, Elordi took part in a skit portraying Alaska Airlines' response to a recent flight incident.

Rachel McAdams made a surprise appearance on SNL

Rachel McAdams, the original cast member of Mean Girls, pleasantly surprised the audience with an unexpected appearance. She took the stage to introduce the musical guest, Reneé Rapp, who stars in Mean Girls: The Musical. Their collaboration on the performance of Not My Fault with Megan The Stallion was a symbolic passing of the torch moment, showcasing Rapp as the new Regina George in a delightful nod to the iconic character.

Meanwhile, another peculiar scene from Saltburn featuring Jacob Elordi in a bathtub has sparked a unique trend. People are now creating and selling candles with the scent of Jacob Elordi's Bathwater, adding a humorous twist to the film's quirky moments.

For those curious to explore Saltburn" the movie is available for streaming on Prime Video. Looking ahead, the upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live on January 27 will be hosted by Dakota Johnson, accompanied by the musical talents of Justin Timberlake.

