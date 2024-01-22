What Is Jacob Elordi's Net Worth In 2024? Find Out How Much He Earned For Euphoria

Jacob Elordi, an Australian actor, started as an aspiring actor with less than $1K in his bank account. He is now busy with projects like Priscilla and Saltburn, earning a living through his acting skills. Elordi's viral roles in The Kissing Booth and Euphoria have made him one of Hollywood's go-to's, and his paychecks reflect his success.

Discover Jacob Elordi's impressive net worth in 2024 and his methods to achieve it.

ALSO READ: Is Leonardo DiCaprio A Fan Of HBO's Euphoria? Jacob Elordi Reveals Their Club Conversation

How Much did Jacob Eloedi earn from Euphoria?

Over the years, Jacob Elordi has landed some pretty life-changing acting roles that have helped make him a household name on the rise. In 2017, Elordi played Noah in The Kissing Booth, which pretty much put his name on the map for a minute. He reprised the role two more times for the sequels, and while Netflix doesn't disclose his salary, it's likely he made a substantial income by the third and final film.

As for Euphoria, lead actors on HBO shows reportedly make $150,000 to $1 million per episode, while supporting actors average somewhere around $50,000 to $150,000. Although Elordi's exact salary hasn’t been disclosed, it’s safe to assume he earned six figures by the time season 2 aired in 2022.

Advertisement

In a 2022 interview with GQ, Elordi revealed he moved to L.A. after shooting the first Kissing Booth movie. “I wasn’t booking jobs. I think I had, I don’t know, $400 or $800 left in my bank account, and Euphoria was my last audition before I went home for a little while to make some money and recuperate,” he told the outlet, adding that he slept in his car until one HBO producer booked him a room at The Standard in West Hollywood.

Since then, the 26-year-old actor has booked more impressive roles with awards buzz, including Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla and an upcoming role in Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn.

What is Jacob Elordi's net worth in 2024?

As Jacob Elordi's star status increases, so do his earnings. Celebrities can earn between a few thousand dollars and $50 million for a single Instagram post partnering with a brand. In 2021, he became one of the faces of Calvin Klein’s spring campaign.

In 2022, he became the face of Hugo Boss’ The Scent Le Parfum and he was also named a brand ambassador for the luxury Swiss watch brand Tag Heuer alongside A-listers like Ryan Gosling, Naomi Osaka, and Patrick Dempsey.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, The Kissing Booth star's total net worth as of now is $4 million, which is a massive step up from the “$400–$800” he had in his bank account before he booked Euphoria in 2019.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

ALSO READ: Jacob Elordi And Olivia Jade Spotted Together On SNL Set; Exploring Origins Of Their Breakup Rumors