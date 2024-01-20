Jacob Elordi And Olivia Jade Not Actually Broken Up Amid Split Rumors; Deets Inside

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade were rumoured to be breaking up, but that’s not the real case. The couple has been seen hanging out together as Jacob prepares for his big show.

As per the sources, the Actor and the YouTuber are still intact, despite what a repost may have said.

Sources who know about it directly say that they are definitely not broken up, despite what a report may have said. Not only that, but we’ve heard that they are actually in New York City together right now. Jake is now busy with rehearsals this week for his upcoming ‘SNL’ show .

What Is The Secret Behind Their Relationship?

For the first time, Lori Lpughlin’s daughter and Saltburn Star sparked romance rumours when they went on a coffee date in December 2021, one month after his breakup with model Kaia Gerber .

Since then, Olivia, 24, and Jacob, 26, have been keen to keep their relationship private and low-key, spending time with each other on simple dates and taking their walks around Los Angeles.

Though they’ve been growing more comfortable stepping out together, they are still not expected to start talking about their romance publicly.

The Priscilla star even did not respond to questions about his love life during an interview with the outlet, though he did mention, “I appreciate you giving me space,”

On the other hand, Olivia hasn’t discussed her relationship with Jacob either!

Now, the talk of the town is, as per the production sources, Olivia has been seen this week in and around 30 Rockefeller Plaza, and we have heard from close sources that Olivia has been spotted near Jacob’s dressing room.

We know Jacob and the ‘SNL’ team are reviewing their Saturday plans. They’re sharing photos, videos, and behind-the-scenes clips on social media, and it seems like Olivia Jade is involved, too, hanging out with her boyfriend backstage.

People believed Jacob and Olivia broke up because Olivia seemed to unfollow him on Instagram. However, it’s still not clear if they were following each other on Instagram in the first place.

Jacob and Olivia have been a couple for a few years. Even though they reportedly broke up once before, they got back together, and it seems they are still together now.

People might wonder about Jacob and Olivia because Jacob had a splendid year in his career with successful movies outside his hit “ Euphoria ” run. The rumours began when some noticed a possible unfollow on Instagram. But as per the sources, Olivia is with Jacob now and will likely be around for the weekend, too.

Of course, if the two were single, it would be big news in the Hollywood industry; they’re both charming, hot and popular among youngsters.

However, if people are still dreaming for any of them, they must move on because the hot couple is still on!

