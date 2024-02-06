Jacob Elordi, 26, is accused of grabbing the throat of a radio host at a bar in Australia. The radio host, Joshua Fox, from KIIS FM, followed the Saltburn star to the bar in Sydney after hearing he was there. Read on to know what happened.

Jacob Elordi faces accusations of physical alteration with radio host, Joshua Fox

BBC reported that Fox, 32, wanted to ask the Saltburn star on camera to fill an empty container with bathwater as a joke. When Elordi asked not to be filmed, Fox agreed to stop. He told co-hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie Henderson, he stopped “because the joke didn’t land.”

But Elordi allegedly got angry, demanded Fox delete the recording, and got “right in [his] face,” pushed him "against" the "wall" and grabbed his throat, according to Fox's account on The Kyle & Jackie O Show.

Despite not being injured, Fox reported the incident to the police, who are now investigating. Elordi left the scene after the alleged altercation, feeling offended by one of Fox's questions.

Representatives for both Elordi and Fox have not yet commented on the situation.

What is the bath scene from Saltburn?

Saltburn's memorable bath scene shows Jacob Elordi's character, Felix, being watched by Ollie (Barry Keoghan) as he masturbates in the tub. After Felix finishes, Ollie eagerly jumps in to drink the remaining water before it drains.

When asked about his reaction to the scene by Stream Wars, Elordi expressed excitement, noting its unconventional nature in mainstream cinema. He said, "I was just really excited when I read that scene because you don’t really see things like that in mainstream movies a lot of the time." he continued, "I was like, 'Thank God, it’s [my bathwater],' I was very proud. I was very proud to have Barry guzzling it like that."

The scene has garnered widespread attention, with a candle even inspired by Jacob Elordi's Bathwater being sold. Keoghan humorously mentioned owning ten of these candles in a Variety interview.

Radio Host Joshua reportedly joked about this bath scene leading to the alleged physical alteration.