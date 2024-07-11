‘From A Snowman To A Mormon': Frozen Star Josh Gad Announces New Memoir

Joshua Ilan Gad, popularly known as Josh Gad who is best known for lending his voice to Olaf in the popular Pixar’s musical franchise Frozen and Broadway shows like The Book of Mormon, is now ready to put the spotlight on his life. He is set to launch his new memoir titled In Gad We Trust: A Tell-Some early next year.

Taking to Instagram yesterday (June 9), Gad wrote, “I am thrilled to announce that I too am staying in the race and by race, I mean publishing my memoir, IN GAD WE TRUST, which you can pre-order now ahead of it’s January ’25 release. 🗓️📕” Here’s everything we know about Gad’s upcoming memoir and his journey “from a Snowman to a Mormon to a grown man.”

Josh Gad’s memoir is a “deeply personal” look into his life and experiences

In his latest Instagram post announcing his new memoir, Gad wrote, “In the age of book banning, it felt like the right time to test the waters and release something that will resonate with readers who are still allowed to read literature in 2025.” The book, Gad said, chronicles the “highs and lows” of his professional and personal life which made him the person he has grown to be.

“This book is a deeply personal look into my life and experiences,” he wrote. The book is currently available for pre-order on all book-selling websites and platforms. An audio edition of the book will also be available in Gad’s voice.

Advertisement

What made Josh Gad write his memoir?

In an exclusive conversation with People, the 43-year-old actor said that after reading other people's words for decades, he chose to write some of his own and In Gad We Trust: A Tell Some is the result of it. “I can’t wait to take readers on a journey tackling everything from a Snowman to a Mormon to a grown man,” he said.

In the upcoming memoir, the Tony Award nominee told the publication that he will write about several topics including his big break into the entertainment world, Robin Williams' mentoring, and how many once doubted his achievement. Gad will also discuss personal experiences, like how he battled with his weight and self-image issues and how the divorce of his parents had a "lasting impact" on him.

Gad also expressed his excitement to share his experiences with his fans as he spoke about tackling a variety of subjects starting with the letter “F” including fame, fatherhood, faith, Florida, and secrets from some of your favorite films. “Even topics that don’t begin with the letter F, all while giving you something hilarious and brutally honest to read,” he added.

Advertisement

In Gad We Trust: A Tell-Some is not Josh Gad’s first book

Ahead of Gad’s upcoming memoir, his authored children's book PictureFace Lizzy is awaiting release this fall. Gad and his wife Ida Darvish have two kids named Ava and Isabella, and the actor said that the book was inspired by their "obsession with not the things that they had, but the things that they didn't have." This year, Gad also revealed that he will co-write The Writer, a comic book miniseries based on Jewish folklore.

ALSO READ: ‘This Ain't It': RHOC Alum Jeana Keough's Daughter Kara Calls Out Mom Over Edited Photos