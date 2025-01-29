Doctor Strange Star Benedict Cumberbatch Urges Attendees of 2025 Sundance Film Festival to Help Victims of L.A. Wildfires

The 2025 Sundance Film Festival gave us a lot of movies to be excited about. Moreover, in the event, Benedict Cumberbatch came forth to talk about the recent harrowing situation that affected many lives in Los Angeles.

The actor from The Power of the Dog was present for the recently held film festival for Variety Cover Party. Gracing the cover of the Sundance issue of the outlet, Cumberbatch was honored at the event for his dramatic role in his latest outing, The Thing With Feathers.

Meanwhile, the actor expressed his heartfelt emotions as he spoke about the Los Angeles wildfire. “We do have to stand tall as an industry and help those in need,” the actor from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stated.

Further, upon taking the stage, the 1917 actor then went on to add that this was the first time that he had attended the Sundance Film Festival in person. To the already surprised audience, Benedict Cumberbatch went on to add that although he had a film at the festival previously, he had never been a part of the festival in person.

“It is very strange to be talking to you now before the premiere of the film,” he went on to add. Cumberbatch also mentioned that last year, he was in a studio in London shooting for The Thing With Feathers. Giving a shout-out to the film’s crew and cast, Benedict Cumberbatch also spoke of the Sundance Film Festival and how “extraordinary” it has always been throughout the years: uplifting, innovative, and great storytelling.

In The Thing With Feathers, Cumberbatch stars as a grieving father and a widower who has to look after his two kids while also dealing with major shock due to the sudden death of his wife.