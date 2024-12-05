Does Bob Dylan Approve Of Timothée Chalamet’s Role In Biopic A Complete Unknown? Here's What He Said

Music legend Bob Dylan has shown full confidence in Timothée Chalamet's ability to portray him in the upcoming biopic A Complete Unknown. The film, which is set for release on Christmas Day 2024, will showcase the early years of Dylan’s career, specifically his transition from folk music to rock. Dylan, who is known for his elusive nature, took to social media this week to share his thoughts on the film and its lead actor.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Bob Dylan gave a nod to the upcoming film and praised Timothée Chalamet's acting skills. “There's a movie about me opening soon called A Complete Unknown (what a title!),” Dylan wrote. “Timmy’s a brilliant actor, so I’m sure he’s going to be completely believable as me. Or a younger me. Or some other me.”

Timothée Chalamet was quick to respond to Bob Dylan's tweet. The actor thanked for the compliment, saying, “Floored. I am so grateful. Thank you Bob.” Chalamet, who is no stranger to critically acclaimed roles, clearly appreciated the recognition from the music icon. The praise comes ahead of the film's much-anticipated release and has stirred excitement among fans of both Chalamet and Dylan.

Directed by James Mangold, A Complete Unknown is set in 1961, when a 19-year-old Bob Dylan moved from Minnesota to New York City with only his guitar and a dream of making it in the music world. The film will follow Dylan's journey during the summer of that year, capturing the start of his rise to fame.

The film draws inspiration from Elijah Wald’s 2015 book Dylan Goes Electric!, which explores the moment in 1965 when Dylan shocked his audience by going electric at the Newport Folk Festival, forever changing the course of music history.

Dylan himself has praised Wald’s book, calling it a “fantastic retelling of events from the early '60s that led up to the fiasco at Newport.” He also recommended the book to viewers after watching the film to gain a deeper understanding of the historical context surrounding this transformative period in his life.

In an interview earlier this year, Timothée Chalamet opened up about his connection to Bob Dylan’s story. Chalamet shared that he could relate to some of the struggles Dylan faced as a young artist. Chalamet said that he had a life experience, he won’t say it’s weird, but he can relate to some of the things Bob Dylan went through.

He went on to compare his early career in indie films to Dylan’s struggles in the folk music scene. Chalamet shared that for Dylan, it was folk music. He couldn’t keep a rock ‘n’ roll band because they would all get hired by other kids who had more money. For him, it was finding a very personal style movie.

