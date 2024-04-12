How Did Jimmy Fallon Celebrate The April 8 2024 Total Solar Eclipse? Find Out

Jimmy Fallon was on the theme of this solar eclipse with his music performance. The Tonight Show host celebrated the eclipse by taking the stage to perform a hit song. On April 8, the TV personality teamed up with the rock band Heart to perform the 1983 hit Total Eclipse of the Heart. The star sported a suit, mullet, and eclipse glasses to complete his look which screamed the 80s. The performance also aired on TV and falls are loving the unexpected collab.

Jimmy Fallon performs with the band Heart

Jimmy Fallon’s musical talent is no secret, the host often performs musical numbers on the Tonight Show. But fans were taken aback when the star decided to team up with the rock band Heart to perform a song on the rare cosmic event of the solar eclipse. The talk show host sported a mullet and an earring in one ear for the performance.

“We have a special show tonight. Heart is our musical guest, and today is obviously the solar eclipse, so we thought we have to do what we have to do. We have to sing ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ with Heart while watching the solar eclipse,” he said as an introduction of the performance with the band. Jimmy then proceeded to turn around the stage repeatedly as he sang the lyrics “turn around” while Nancy and Ann Wilson effortlessly sang the song. The video posted on YouTube also features multiple shots of the solar eclipse up close.

The song ended with Jimmy taking off his glasses to reveal a strange light illuminating his eyes. Fans old enough to remember the original song video realized that Jimmy's move was the same as the Bonnie Tyler music video. In the song, one of the student's eyes light up with a strange glow as he lipsyncs to the lyrics, “Turn around bright eyes.”

Fallon and Heart gave this memorable performance on the roof of the Rockefeller Plaza as the eclipse took place.

Fans react to Jimmy Fallon’s performance

Fans who watched Jimmy’s performance with Heart adored it. Most of the fans showered the singers and host with praise. "Cool. Those eyes at the end. I love Heart! Love you to Jimmy! Great job guys!" a fan commented on YouTube. "Fantastic performance. Huge applause," another added

“Jimmy! That hair! I felt like it was the 80’s all over again! Go big or go home!” a fan chimed in the comments section on Jimmy’s Instagram post.

A few netizens were not too pleased with Jimmy’s dramatic rendition of the song. “I feel like jimmy ruined her powerful vocals during that song and made a joke out of it... man… what a shame,” a user commented. Another user commented on how Jimmy “wrecked” the performance “for the sake of humor.”

The 1983 hit was a huge success for Bonnie Tyler. It hit number one on Billboard's Hot 100 and retained its position for four weeks straight. The song gets back on everyone’s playlist every time an eclipse occurs. "Notifications are blowing up. *checks news* Ah. There’s an eclipse," Tyler wrote on X (previously known as Twitter) back during the 2021 eclipse.

