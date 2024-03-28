Is Jimmy Fallon's Book Club Coming Back? The Tonight Show Host Reveals

Popular American host and comedian Jimmy Fallon revives his book club with a fresh twist. On Monday's episode of The Tonight Show, the 49-year-old host delighted fans by announcing the comeback of the Fallon Book Club. "Always on the lookout for a good read," Jimmy Fallon exclaimed, expressing his excitement for the revival.

The Fallon Book Club began 2018 as Tonight Show Summer Reads, allowing viewers to vote for their favourite book from a curated list. The winning book became The Tonight Show's official club selection.

Fallon's book club: March madness sweet 16 bracket

This new edition of Fallon's book club is timed to coincide with March Madness, and participants may recognize the format. Fallon has chosen 16 books, called the Sweet 16, to compete in a NCAA tournament-inspired bracket. Viewers have the opportunity to vote on which books they want to advance through each round until one book, along with its author, is selected as Fallon's spring book club pick.

"We'll vote round by round until we pick the Elite Eight books," Fallon explained, gesturing towards a stack of selected books on his desk.

"I'm not locking in these eight or those eight," the host said, shuffling the books into piles. "These could be the final eight! We'll go from the Final Four to the Terrific Two until we have one winner - The Fallon Book Club Spring Read!"

Viewers get ten votes per round in Fallon's book club contest

Viewers will have the opportunity to cast up to ten votes per round. The advancing books will be announced on the show and social media platforms, including the dedicated book club Instagram account @FallonBookClub.

"We've got a variety of genres: mystery, young adult novels," Jimmy Fallon explained. "We feature debut authors, New York Times best-selling authors — it's a diverse mix of books."

