Does Justice League Exist In New DC Universe?James Gunn Reveals

The Justice League is one of the most beloved and the very renowned teams of superheroes in the world of comic books, TV series, and movies. While we have had a chance to witness the great protectors of the earth in Zack Snyder’s movies coming out in the DC Extended Universe, people are still hoping to see them in the newly rebooted franchise, which will be helmed by James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Talking about the existence of the team, the director of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 recently stated to The Hollywood Reporter that the first season of Peacemaker works as a “light canon” with Creature Commandos and the new DCU.

Adding to his words, Gunn then went on to add “Peacemaker is pretty straightforward, with the exception of the appearance by a certain group [the Justice League] at the end. They don’t exist yet.”

The director, James Gunn then also stated that if there are any mentions of the past DCEU movies in the new DCU projects, only then there are the possibilities of the existence of the event or of the character.

For those who do not know, Peacemaker gave the audience one of the last looks at the major superheroes such as Aquaman played by Jason Momoa, and Ezra Miller’s Flash.

While the audience even saw a faceless Superman and Wonder Woman, they were not played by Henry Cavill or Gal Gadot but instead, by there body double, Brad Abramenko and Kimberley von Ilberg.

Meanwhile, at the end of the second installment of the Suicide Squad movie, we also saw Joel Kinnaman’s Rick Flag dying, which now brings us to the introduction of his father, Rick Flag Sr. in the animated Creature Commandos.

The character will be voiced by Frank Grillo, who is also set to appear in the 2025 live action projects Superman and Peacemaker Season 2.

While there still appears to be no existence of a Justice League, Superman film will have us introduced to its members, Mister Terrific, Hawkgirl, Guy Gardner Green Lantern, and Metamorpho. Meanwhile, there are other new superheroes coming to the screen as well with Kara Zor-El aka Supergirl, Earth’s Green Lanterns Hal Jordan, and John Stewart.

DC Studios’ Creature Commandos will be premiered on December 5 on Max.