James Gunn Reveals Famous Logo From Detective Comics, Teases Fans With Huge DCU Update

James Gunn is now a bit free as he has wrapped filming his first DCU entry, Superman. However, the director and the Co-chair of the DC Universe is not taking a break from developing new projects and amazing fans with some grand announcements.

Recently the Guardians of The Galaxy director took to his social media handle and unveiled something that has shocked the fans, making them even more excited for the forthcoming DCU.

On his personal Threads account, James Gunn uploaded a logo of A.R.G.U.S.

For those unversed A.R.G.U.S. happens to be a federal agency of the United States Government, in the detective comics.

To your surprise, this agency is operated under the jurisdiction of Homeland Security and is led by none other than the ruthless Amanda Waller.

While all of the previous DCEU has been scrapped and is being rebooted, a few actors will continue to play their respective roles in the new DCU.

Back in September 2023, as per The Hollywood Reporter, James Gunn had confirmed that Viola Davis will continue to play the role of Amanda Waller. With that, the highly acclaimed director even confirmed that Xolo Maridueña will be seen as the Blue Beetle again in the DCU, while John Cena will continue with his The Suicide Squad role of Peacemaker.

Advertisement

Coming back to the logo that the Slither director had shared, it is the exact carbon copy of the A.R.G.U.S. logo from the comic books.

Gunn is currently assisting with the production of Peacemaker Season 2. While we all are excited to watch his work on the big screen in Superman, Gunn’s first few projects that will be premiered on screen are Peacemaker and DCU’s Creature Commandos.

The Movie 43 director revealed a few months back that Tim Meadows will be seen in the DCU as agent Langston Fleury, an A.R.G.U.S. member. Meadows is set to play the character in Peacemaker’s Season 2.

Besides Tim Meadows, Frank Grillo is also confirmed to appear in the second season of the above-stated series as Rick Flag Sr. Fortunately for us, the same character will be also seen in Creature Commandos.

Creature Commandos happens to be the first official DCU project giving the whole franchise a kickstart. Meanwhile, Peacemaker’s season 2 will work as a canon for the DCU.

Advertisement

Superman, starring David Corenswet, will release on July 11, 2025.