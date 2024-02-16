Taylor Swift-Taylor Lautner Movie 'Valentine's Day' Trends Again This Year; Here's Why You Should Watch It

Valentine's Day is a 2010 American romantic comedy film directed by Garry Marshall. The screenplay and the story were written by Katherine Fugate, Abby Kohn, and Marc Silverstein. It tells different love stories that occur on Valentine's day. Although the film received negative reviews, it was a box office success. Here's why you should watch the movie.

The cast list of the movie is unbeatable

The insane line up of actors and celebrities this movie features includes Jessica Alba, Kathy Bates, Jessica Biel, Bradley Cooper, Eric Dane, Patrick Dempsey, Hector Elizondo, Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Garner, Topher Grace, Anne Hathaway, Ashton Kutcher, Queen Latifah, Taylor Lautner, George Lopez, Shirley MacLaine, Emma Roberts, Julia Roberts, and Taylor Swift. Not to mention all of the amazing supporting actors that pop into the movie to make this cast even more exciting.

Valentines Day was Taylor Swift’s film acting debut, where she plays Felicia, an adorable highschool girl who is head over heels for her new boyfriend Willy which is played by Taylor Lautner. This was the first time the two Taylor’s met and worked together, and began their real life relationship during the fall of 2009. This movie is the reason we have the song “Back to December”.

The movie features Taylor Swift's perfect soundtrack, featuring her unofficial theme song "Today was a Fairytale" multiple times. The rest of the soundtrack features typical rom-com music, including "Say Hey (I Love You)" by Michael Franti, "I'm In The Mood For Love" by Jools Holland, and "For Once In My Life" by Stevie Wonder.

Ashton Kutcher's lovable performance as Reed Bennett, a florist at Sienna Bouquet, is a standout role. Kutcher's humor and sweetness make him a delightful character, especially on Valentine's Day, making him a beloved choice for his role.

The movie was directed by Gary Marshall who is well known for directing many other famous movies such as Pretty Woman, The Princess Diaries, New Years Eve and Mothers Day. Marshall is also known for bringing actors from older projects on to new one’s. This is seen quite a bit in this movie, as you can spot 5 princess diaries actors, Anne Hathway and Hector Elizondo have major roles, but we can also see Kathleen Marshall, Larry Miller, and Peter Allen Gogt, Matthew Walker, and Anna A. White in supporting roles throughout the film.

The track list of the movie was really loved by the audience

The score to Valentine's Day was composed by John Debney, who recorded his score with the Hollywood Studio Symphony at the Sony Scoring Stage. He also wrote a song for the film, "Every Time You Smiled", with award-winning lyricist Glen Ballard which was performed by Carina Round.

The movie's official soundtrack, released on February 9, 2010, features Jewel's "Stay Here Forever," Taylor Swift's "Today Was a Fairytale," and her song "Jump Then Fall" from her album Fearless. The soundtrack broke records for highest first-week sales by a female artist and included Swift's song "Jump Then Fall." Debney's score album, including "Every Time You Smiled," was released digitally on April 7, 2010, by Watertower Music. The movie's leading song, Jewel's "Stay Here Forever," has charted on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

Jamie Foxx also recorded a song for the film which is called "Quit Your Job". It appears in the film but not on the soundtrack however, because of its vulgar lyrics. "I Gotta Feeling" by The Black Eyed Peas was used for the film's trailer.

Valentines Day has over 10 plot lines

The movie features a packed cast with over 10 plot lines, each addressing the trials and joys of Valentine's Day in Los Angeles. From a 10-year-old boy dealing with unrequited love to grandparents dealing with long marriage troubles, the movie ensures that viewers stay interested and engaged throughout. The numerous storylines make it a captivating and entertaining watch.

All of these plot lines begin to intertwine. Someone from one storyline is related to or is friends with someone from another storyline, who works with someone from another storyline, and so on. Part of the fun is all the small reveals of who knows who. Everything takes place in a single day.

The movie's theme is beautifully portrayed through colors like pinks, reds, flowers, hearts, and chocolates. Characters' outfits and decorations are perfect, making it an ideal watch to help celebrate the holiday. The movie's vibes are perfect for a memorable viewing experience.

Valentine's Day is available for watch online on Hulu with a subscription plan and also available for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Apple TV, and Google Play.

