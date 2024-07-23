Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige Reveals Update On Spider-Man 4 And Blade Sequel's Progress; Findout

There's a lot of excitement about upcoming Marvel movies. A new trailer for Captain America: Brave New World just came out, and we finally know who will play the characters in The Fantastic Four.

Plus, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) are teaming up for a movie releasing next week. But what’s happening with Spider-Man?

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige reveals Jon Watts will not direct Spider-Man 4

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man hasn’t had much news since Spider-Man: No Way Home, which was a big hit in the Spider-Man franchise. Fans are wondering about Spider-Man 4.

Director Jon Watts has been in charge of all three Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) Spider-Man movies, starting with Spider-Man: Homecoming. In a recent interview with Cinemablend, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige talked about the MCU’s future. When asked about Spider-Man 4 and if Jon Watts would direct it, Feige said:

“We love Jon. Jon did three of the best Spider-Man films ever for us. He's got lots of things going on now. So we'll probably be looking for somebody else, just because he's busy.”

Jon Watts is busy with other projects. He has a movie called Wolf coming out later this year, starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt. He’s also directing episodes for the upcoming Disney+ series Skeleton Crew, a Star Wars project featuring Jude Law and focusing on kids’ adventures.

Because of these commitments, Watts won’t direct Spider-Man 4. There are rumors about who might take over. Some suggest Sam Raimi, who directed the original Spider-Man movies, or Bilall and Adil, who directed episodes of Ms. Marvel and are known for the Bad Boys franchise.

Spider-Man 4 is one of the most anticipated Marvel movies. At the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) seems to be starting a new chapter as a lonely, broke Spider-Man.

Kevin Feige gave an update on the Blade Sequel

Kevin Feige talked about the project's progress, which started in 2019 but lost two directors recently. Feige said in an interview with BlackTree TV. “For the last two years as we’ve been trying to crack that movie, the most important thing for us is not rushing it and making sure we are making the right ‘Blade’ movie."

Feige mentioned that the new Blade movie will likely be R-rated, similar to the older Blade films. He said, "Because there were some great Blade movies years ago — they were all rated R. So I think that’s, like Deadpool, inherent with the character of Blade.”

Marvel announced the project in 2019 with Mahershala Ali as the lead. However, Bassam Tariq, the initial director, left the project in 2022. Yann Demange, known for Lovecraft Country, was brought in but also left.

The original Blade film came out in 1998, directed by Stephen Norrington, starring Wesley Snipes, Kris Kristofferson, Stephen Dorff, Donal Logue, and Sanaa Lathan. It was followed by two sequels in 2002 and 2004.

