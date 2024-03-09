Fans are speculating about a romance between The Traitors Season 2 stars CT Tamburello and Phaedra Parks. However, CT clarified that while he enjoyed his time with Phaedra on the show, it was all part of the game, and nothing romantic happened between them. Despite their bond, CT prioritizes gameplay over personal feelings when Phaedra is revealed as a Traitor.

CT Tamburello dispels romantic rumors with Phaedra Parks

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Tamburello said "No, nothing real happened, I'll be honest with you, it was fun. I loved her because she's a cornball. She was great. I would say there was a sense of sincerity, for sure. But it was also playing a game, you know?"

When Phaedra came out as a traitor, CT voted to banish her despite their bond. He told the outlet, "Honestly I have too much respect for her to try to turn it into something it's not, just to try to be a flash in the pan, I don't think that would be fair, I don't think that's the right thing to do. I mean, what would I do, move to Atlanta?" He smiles as he says, "I can't do that."

Advertisement

CT Tamburello on Trishelle's almost betrayal

Speaking about Trishelle's almost betrayal, CT expressed he wasn't hurt. He said, "I've got thick skin, and our relationship on Traitors, it was volatile, it was up and down, she trusts me, she trusts me not. And we have done it so many times that I honestly did believe, when I got to plead my case to her, I thought she would come around, and she did and we won." He laughs as he adds, "After we had won, I couldn't be mad at her for anything."

Speaking about the chaotic moments until the finale, he said, "You get to the very end after doing this for God knows how long, and right before you walk in, the person that you trust is telling everybody you're a Traitor,"

He added, "And the person that's saying, 'You can trust me,' I don't trust because I think you knew that Sandra was trying to get rid of me. What am I supposed to do? The person that I was trusting is trying to get rid of me and the person that I tried to get rid of was the one I should have trusted. I got paranoid."

Despite the stress of the game, CT fondly remembered his experience on The Traitors and the satisfaction of emerging victorious.

ALSO READ: What Is Ariana Grande's True Story About? Find Out Amid Release Of Her New Album Eternal Sunshine